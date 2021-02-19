These Empire-Waist Dresses from Amazon Will Convince You To Ditch the Yoga Pants
Your closet is about to find a few new best friends.
Okay, maybe we got a little aggressive with the yoga pants comment—they have their place and it's up on a pedestal, that's for sure. But, sometimes you want the comfort we've come to know with our favorite athleisure, though a slightly more elevated look is called for. For that, nothing beats an empire waist dress. The skirt flows out from just below the bust, making it an easy, breezy choice for just about any occasion. Choose an empire waist maxi dress for an early spring outdoor activity where wind might have the potential to kick up the hem of a shorter dress. For running arounds around town, nothing but an empire waist casual dress will do. Consider these comfortable and chic dresses your spring and summer wardrobe staples.
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com
If you never met a pattern you didn’t like, try this maxi on for size. It comes in black gingham (pictured) or a perfectly festive tartan that you might want to go ahead and stock up on for Christmas next year.
BUY IT: starting at $18.99; amazon.com
A flattering, knee-length wrap style dress with short sleeves is giving us warm-weather vibes—big time. It comes in 11 colors and patterns and is made with a soft-stretchy fabric that’ll keep you looking breezy all season long.
BUY IT: starting at $25.99; amazon.com
A round neckline, long sleeves, and loose skirt make this dress a winner year-round. Choose from 25 colors in sizes X-Small through 3X-Large. Check out the product details for information on various colors (pertaining to material thickness, pattern, etc.) before placing your order.
BUY IT: starting at $33.99; amazon.com
Feminine florals and a comfortable elastic empire waistband with tassel details will have this dress clinching the title of closet MVP in no time. Choose from 43 different floral patterns.
BUY IT: starting at $15.07; amazon.com
If you prefer a more covered-up look, the lightweight, stretchy fabric of this long-sleeve maxi is a winner for keeping cool during the warmer months. Reviewers call it gorgeous and say it’s a winner for everyday-wear and family photo shoots alike.
BUY IT: starting at $26.48; amazon.com
Keep things casual with a sleeveless, luxe-jersey midi dress. It comes in eight solid colors in warm tones like brick, dark red, and caramel.
BUY IT: starting at $21.23; amazon.com
This will be a wardrobe workhorse, mark our words. It comes in 30 solid colors and features flattering short sleeves and a tasteful v-neck.
BUY IT: starting at $33.99; amazon.com
This flowy, flowery sundress with button details and a cascading hem is an absolute showstopper. It comes in nine different floral patterns and colors. One reviewer wears hers like a tunic with skinny jeans, another added a belt at the waist to make it her own.
BUY IT: starting at $26.99; amazon.com
The puffy sleeves and ruched bust are giving us vibes of that viral house dress—this time, at a fraction of the price.