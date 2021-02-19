These Empire-Waist Dresses from Amazon Will Convince You To Ditch the Yoga Pants

Okay, maybe we got a little aggressive with the yoga pants comment—they have their place and it's up on a pedestal, that's for sure. But, sometimes you want the comfort we've come to know with our favorite athleisure, though a slightly more elevated look is called for. For that, nothing beats an empire waist dress. The skirt flows out from just below the bust, making it an easy, breezy choice for just about any occasion. Choose an empire waist maxi dress for an early spring outdoor activity where wind might have the potential to kick up the hem of a shorter dress. For running arounds around town, nothing but an empire waist casual dress will do. Consider these comfortable and chic dresses your spring and summer wardrobe staples.