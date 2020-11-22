Interior Designer Elizabeth Damrich Talks Style, Holiday Traditions, and Her Love of Mobile, Alabama

“I’ve always been someone who dresses for myself,” says Elizabeth Damrich. “It’s one thing you can do to make yourself feel better. Even in this pandemic year, it’s so important to be creative and to use dressing as a way to lift your spirits.” With her penchant for fluid silhouettes and artful accessories, the interior designer’s style feels inherently festive, like she could move from a quiet afternoon at home with her family to a formal dinner party without changing a thing. For the young Mobile, Alabama, mom, there’s a little bit of magic in a good ensemble. “I have to admit that sometimes I repeat outfits two or three days in a row because I’m just feeling it,” she says with a laugh. “Some looks are meant to live longer than a day. I feel like a little girl who just got new shoes and wants to wear them to bed. I still have that in me.” There’s also sweetness for Damrich in celebrating the holidays with her almost-2-year-old daughter, Genevieve (called Gigi). “It will be so special watching her experience Christmas and our traditions with my family,” she says. “We haven’t been to my parents’ much during the pandemic, so I’m ready to see everybody and visit my granddad with her. Watching all that unfold is just the best.” Here, the style maven (@liz_damrich) shares her family’s Yuletide musts, her favorite party accessories, and how she’s making her historic Mobile house a home.

Treasured Holiday Traditions…

“We have gumbo every Christmas Eve with family, and when I met my husband, Michael, I learned that his family does the same thing, which is rare. My dad has always read us ’Twas the Night Before Christmas from the book that my mother grew up reading. We’re passing that down to Gigi, and I think Michael will read for the whole family now. I’m also a huge Nat King Cole fan. I start listening to his holiday album on the first day of December, so that’s really the soundtrack to our life during this time.”

…And a New One Too

“We have so many citrus trees around our house. I have oranges for days. We couldn’t possibly eat them all, so we’ve really leaned into using them for decoration. We also have magnolia trees in the front yard, so I like to include decor that feels inherent to the house and the property.”

Lessons Learned from My Surroundings

“I am integrating more colors into my outfits these days, like blush, marigold, lilac, and shades of blue. I think being on the coast really lends itself to wearing less black and feeling a little bit freer to experiment. In Mobile, there’s bright color everywhere—in the landscape and the flowers—so it just feels more natural. My style when I lived in New York was all black and navy...I feel like I’ve left that behind.”

My Artful Approach to Decorating

“With interiors, I look at furniture and a room as different sculptural shapes, very much like the way I think of clothes. I also typically gravitate more toward texture and repetition of lines and shapes than patterns and heavy color. Whenever I create a vignette, I’m already picturing it in a photograph (in terms of balance and scale) and if it is able to give off that level of nonchalance, elegance, and comfort. The tenets of style in how I dress and design interiors are pretty similar.”

How To Add Glamour to Your Look

“I have a black feather bag that I pick up anytime I’m going to a fancy dinner or a party, and I think it immediately makes my outfit festive. Interesting sculptural earrings help me get party ready too. I also love wearing metallics, silks, and fabrics that feel a little more special than what you would wear on a Tuesday.”

Image zoom Toasting in an Acler dress from Mobile boutique The Holiday | Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Hair, Makeup, and Wardrobe Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

My Daughter’s Influence on My Style

“I’m probably more feminine in the way I dress. My grandmother was a great seamstress and made beautiful French hand-sewn dresses for us. Gigi is wearing all of those clothes, and I find myself wishing I had something like that. Perhaps her heirloom dresses are rubbing off on me!”

Current (and Forever) Project

“Our house is a work in progress. There’s such great architecture, so I want to have a reverence for it and really try to think it through before throwing furniture in. I’m taking my time living in it and studying it.”

A Favorite Quote

“Be easy. Take your time. You are coming home. To yourself.”

—Nayyirah Waheed

Elizabeth’s Mobile Favorites