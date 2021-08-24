I Grab This Clever Inverted Umbrella Anytime a Rainstorm Strikes

It has a hands-free design and stands up to high winds.
By Christie Calucchia
August 24, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's nothing quite like watching a storm roll in safely from your front porch, but when you're caught off guard without an umbrella as it starts to rain, that's a whole other story. If you're searching for your next go-to umbrella, you can find dozens of options on Amazon, but few rival the Eez-y Inverted Umbrella. It outpaces standard umbrellas in a number of areas, which is why I've been using mine nonstop lately as summer storms have rolled through. 

First, it has a reversible design that prevents dripping when closed, so you won't have to worry about water spilling on the floors when you're heading into a store, the car, or your front door. The upside-down umbrella also has a game-changing handle that resembles the letter C. You can thread your wrist through it, keeping both hands free to send a text on your phone and carry items.

Related: 15 Adorable Boots for Rainy Days

In addition to these smart features, it also has a double-layer canopy built to stand up to harsh winds and a 42-inch width when fully opened. Trust me when I say I've tested this inside-out umbrella in strong winds and it did not disappoint: It stays open correctly, and the durable canopy offers plenty of protection from rain. It's ideal for one person, but you could squeeze another under the umbrella's shield in a pinch.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $21.99; amazon.com

I have the jet black model, but you can take your pick of 11 color combinations, including fun floral designs that are secretly underneath the canopy. Prices start at $22, and according to over 2,300 five-star ratings, the price is well worth it.

"I finally decided to get a reversible umbrella, so when I get in the car [and] fold it up, the wet part is on the inside. No more getting soaked in the car," one Amazon shopper wrote. "And I love the flower pattern and love how it stands up. When I brought it in to work one day because it was raining, everyone asked me where I got it!"

Pick your favorite design and order one of these unique reverse umbrellas from Amazon today.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com