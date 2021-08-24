I Grab This Clever Inverted Umbrella Anytime a Rainstorm Strikes
There's nothing quite like watching a storm roll in safely from your front porch, but when you're caught off guard without an umbrella as it starts to rain, that's a whole other story. If you're searching for your next go-to umbrella, you can find dozens of options on Amazon, but few rival the Eez-y Inverted Umbrella. It outpaces standard umbrellas in a number of areas, which is why I've been using mine nonstop lately as summer storms have rolled through.
First, it has a reversible design that prevents dripping when closed, so you won't have to worry about water spilling on the floors when you're heading into a store, the car, or your front door. The upside-down umbrella also has a game-changing handle that resembles the letter C. You can thread your wrist through it, keeping both hands free to send a text on your phone and carry items.
In addition to these smart features, it also has a double-layer canopy built to stand up to harsh winds and a 42-inch width when fully opened. Trust me when I say I've tested this inside-out umbrella in strong winds and it did not disappoint: It stays open correctly, and the durable canopy offers plenty of protection from rain. It's ideal for one person, but you could squeeze another under the umbrella's shield in a pinch.
BUY IT: Starting at $21.99; amazon.com
I have the jet black model, but you can take your pick of 11 color combinations, including fun floral designs that are secretly underneath the canopy. Prices start at $22, and according to over 2,300 five-star ratings, the price is well worth it.
"I finally decided to get a reversible umbrella, so when I get in the car [and] fold it up, the wet part is on the inside. No more getting soaked in the car," one Amazon shopper wrote. "And I love the flower pattern and love how it stands up. When I brought it in to work one day because it was raining, everyone asked me where I got it!"
Pick your favorite design and order one of these unique reverse umbrellas from Amazon today.