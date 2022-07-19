Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Just Slashed Prices on So Many Summer and Fall Staples by Up to 70%
If you're on the hunt for some summer staples, Draper James is one of the best places to start. Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand is full of bright colors and timeless prints in darling silhouettes—with many adorned with bows and ruffles, of course. And, right now, the retailer is offering its biggest sales of the season with discounts up to 70 percent.
The Southern-based clothing brand's Lucky You sale is happening from now until midnight ET on July 21. Throughout the sale page, you'll find wardrobe must-haves like nap dresses, swimsuits, patterned blouses, lightweight sweatshirts, sandals, and accessories. There's even a few kids' items on sale from the Draper James and Land's End collection.
Ahead, we highlighted some of our favorite items on sale, starting at just $19. Each item is fit for several occasions so you can build your perfect summer capsule wardrobe without needing to stick to neutral colors. All sales are final, but with garments this classic and prices this good, you're sure to love everything that comes in the mail. While you have a few days left to shop, several styles and sizes are already sold out, so be sure to add your favorites to your cart before they're gone.
Draper James DJ x Land's End Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
What's better than pink gingham? Two tones of pink gingham topped with tiny ruffle details and adjustable bow-tie straps, all in one swimsuit. The one-piece swimsuit is just waiting to be worn on beach trips and poolside afternoons—it even features UPF 50 to protect you from the hot sun.
Draper James Kimberly Smocked Midi Dress in Multi-Stripe
Few items are more effortlessly comfortable and put-together than a nap dress—and this one is designed with playful, multi-colored stripes. The smocked bodice, ruffled shoulder straps, and tiered hem provide a romantic touch, while the midi length is perfect for so many summer and fall occasions. And it's almost $56 off.
Draper James Read Beaded Bracelet
The book club owner sent a nod to her fellow literary lovers in the form of this adorable beaded bracelet. And we can't think of a better accessory to wear while you reread Where the Crawdads Sing before (or after) you see it in theaters.
Draper James Puff Sleeve Top in Spring Blooms
From the office to brunch and neighborhood parties, this navy blue floral blouse is sure to become a new staple in your closet. It's made from 100 percent linen to keep you cool in the summer heat, and you can shop it for more than 60 percent less right now
Draper James Large Tote in Denim
You can't go wrong with a classic tote to tow through your nine to five, after school events, and weekend trips. This denim option features striped shoulder straps, leather-trimmed handles, and interior and exterior pockets—and it's 53 percent off.
Draper James Cam Smocked Dress in Green Woodblock Floral
Another nap dress to consider is this mini option with puff sleeves, smocked detailing, and a delicate green floral pattern. Wear it with sneakers or sandals and your favorite sun hat to complete the look.
Draper James White Denim Jacket
A white denim jacket is a capsule basic for any wardrobe, and this one is $51 off right now. You can size up for a relaxed, oversized look, but the classic fit also styles well with dresses, skirts, and jeans.
Draper James Colorblock Piper Flat Sandals
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sandals that can dress up any outfit without breaking your budget, this is it. These colorblock shoes come with criss-cross bands with a wave border, and the faux leather sole is vegan.
Draper James Kelsea Sweatshirt in Awning Stripe
Designed with a drop shoulder and a vibrant striped pattern, this boxy sweatshirt is made for lounging or running errands. You can wear it with joggers or jeans for an elevated yet comfortable fit.
Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Gingham
This navy gingham babydoll dress is a summer must-have that you can wear from work to happy hour. It has slightly puffed sleeves, but you can still pair it with a jacket or cardigan in the spring and fall months. Shop it now for 50 percent off.