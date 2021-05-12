Draper James and Lands' End Teamed Up to Release the Cutest Swimwear Collection
With a new season approaching, adding cute new styles to your closet just got a little easier. Draper James and Lands' End have come together to release a swim collection full of pieces you'll want to wear all summer long. The second collaboration between the two brands brings together classic Lands' End styles with Draper James' Americana aesthetic. The collection includes over 25 pieces including a mix of swimsuits, apparel, and accessories. Both fun florals and traditional gingham prints are included.
In a statement about the collection, Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon shared, "At Draper James, we are committed to our mission in delivering comfort, style and confidence to women everywhere." She continued, "For our second collection, we are thrilled to combine our signature prints and design details with Lands' End's fit expertise, to introduce a swim collection created with all women in mind."
Sizes range from 2 to 3x and prices from $39.95 to $125.95. Additionally, a portion of every purchase from this exclusive collection supports Girls Inc., an organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. You can shop some of our favorite new pieces below and view the entire collaboration here.
Bandeau One Piece
Made with SPF 50 fabric, this bandeau-style swimsuit can be worn with or without the straps.
Beach Towel
Flatweave edges were added to help prevent this over six feet long, 100% cotton towel from unraveling.
Draped One Piece
A sweetheart neck, twist front, and adjustable straps help give this swimsuit a flattering silhouette that frames the body.
Swimdress
Feel comfortable, covered, and cute at the beach or pool in this V-neck swimdress.
Printed Open Top Tote
An exterior pocket and four interior pockets help keep all of your accessories organized while a water-resistant base and trim help keep them safe.
Keynote Takini Top
This tankini top can be paired with the Retro High Waisted Bikini Bottoms or a solid bottom that you may already have in your dresser.
Tasseled Sarong
Use this tasseled piece as a scarf or sarong. It's available in raspberry, light blue, and navy blue.
Sleeveless Tunic
Designed as a swim coverup, this dress can be worn around town as well.