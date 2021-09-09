Draper James and Lands' End Teamed Up To Release the Coziest New Collection for Fall

The week following Labor Day marks the unofficial start to fall for many, and two classic brands have teamed up once again with a collection to welcome the new season. For the third time, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James and Lands' End have teamed up with a collaboration we can't wait to get our hands on. In addition to a limited-edition collection of sleep essentials and apparel for the family (including the dog!), the launch will also include a selection of home goods for the first time ever.