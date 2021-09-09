Draper James and Lands' End Teamed Up To Release the Coziest New Collection for Fall
The week following Labor Day marks the unofficial start to fall for many, and two classic brands have teamed up once again with a collection to welcome the new season. For the third time, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James and Lands' End have teamed up with a collaboration we can't wait to get our hands on. In addition to a limited-edition collection of sleep essentials and apparel for the family (including the dog!), the launch will also include a selection of home goods for the first time ever.
The new Draper James and Lands' End line aims to combine the comfortable and confidence-inspiring fits from Lands' End with Draper James' Americana aesthetic and feminine details. We're talking combining the soft flannels and pretty chambrays from Lands' End with Draper James' signature patterns like gingham, Love Birds, and Ditsy Florals. In addition to sleepwear like pajama sets, dresses, and slippers, the collections also includes home items like sheets, towels, and blankets.
The collection features six different prints in a variety of sleep styles, with prices starting at $11.95. All of the sleepwear pieces for women are available in a range of sizes from XXS to 3X. As with previous collaborations, a portion of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to Girls Inc., which is an organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. You can shop some of our favorite new pieces below and view the entire collection at draperjames.com and landsend.com.
Related Items
Knit Pajama Set in Floral Chambray
BUY IT: $59.95; draperjames.com
This pajama set includes a long sleeve scoop neck top and soft pants with a drawstring waistband in a jersey knit material. Available in sizes XXS through 3X.
Nightshirt in Ditsy Floral
BUY IT: $39.95; draperjames.com
Made with a lightweight poplin fabric, this relaxed nightshirt will help keep you cool and comfortable. In addition to the pictured Ditsy Floral pattern, the nightshirt is also available in Navy Gingham and Floral Chambray.
Shearling Clog Slippers in Floral Chambray
BUY IT: $69.95; draperjames.com
A genuine shearling lining and layer of foam will make each step comfortable and cozy while a durable rubber outsole makes them suitable for light outdoor wear. Available in whole sizes 6 to 11.
Cable Knit Throw Blanket
BUY IT: $89.95; draperjames.com
Available in navy and camel, this knit throw blanket offers the coziness of a sweater in the form of a blanket.
Dog Bandana in Rich Red Gingham
BUY IT: $11.95; landsend.com
Even furry family members will look their best for fall with this machine-washable bandana that features brushed flannel fabric on both sides.
Men's Pajama Pants in Navy Gingham
BUY IT: $39.95; draperjames.com
These pajama pants for men are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. There is also a coordinating shirt available if you want to make it a matching set. Both pieces come is sizes small through XXL.