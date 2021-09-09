Draper James and Lands' End Teamed Up To Release the Coziest New Collection for Fall

The collaboration includes a range of sleepwear, home items, and pet products.
By Jenna Sims
September 09, 2021
The week following Labor Day marks the unofficial start to fall for many, and two classic brands have teamed up once again with a collection to welcome the new season. For the third time, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James and Lands' End have teamed up with a collaboration we can't wait to get our hands on. In addition to a limited-edition collection of sleep essentials and apparel for the family (including the dog!), the launch will also include a selection of home goods for the first time ever.

The new Draper James and Lands' End line aims to combine the comfortable and confidence-inspiring fits from Lands' End with Draper James' Americana aesthetic and feminine details. We're talking combining the soft flannels and pretty chambrays from Lands' End with Draper James' signature patterns like gingham, Love Birds, and Ditsy Florals. In addition to sleepwear like pajama sets, dresses, and slippers, the collections also includes home items like sheets, towels, and blankets.

The collection features six different prints in a variety of sleep styles, with prices starting at $11.95. All of the sleepwear pieces for women are available in a range of sizes from XXS to 3X. As with previous collaborations, a portion of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to Girls Inc., which is an organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold. You can shop some of our favorite new pieces below and view the entire collection at draperjames.com and landsend.com.

Credit: Draper James

Knit Pajama Set in Floral Chambray

BUY IT: $59.95; draperjames.com

This pajama set includes a long sleeve scoop neck top and soft pants with a drawstring waistband in a jersey knit material. Available in sizes XXS through 3X.

Credit: Draper James

Nightshirt in Ditsy Floral

BUY IT: $39.95; draperjames.com

Made with a lightweight poplin fabric, this relaxed nightshirt will help keep you cool and comfortable. In addition to the pictured Ditsy Floral pattern, the nightshirt is also available in Navy Gingham and Floral Chambray.

Credit: Draper James

Shearling Clog Slippers in Floral Chambray

BUY IT: $69.95; draperjames.com

A genuine shearling lining and layer of foam will make each step comfortable and cozy while a durable rubber outsole makes them suitable for light outdoor wear. Available in whole sizes 6 to 11.

Credit: Draper James

Cable Knit Throw Blanket

BUY IT: $89.95; draperjames.com

Available in navy and camel, this knit throw blanket offers the coziness of a sweater in the form of a blanket. 

Credit: Lands' End

Dog Bandana in Rich Red Gingham

BUY IT: $11.95; landsend.com

Even furry family members will look their best for fall with this machine-washable bandana that features brushed flannel fabric on both sides. 

Credit: Draper James

Men's Pajama Pants in Navy Gingham

BUY IT: $39.95; draperjames.com

These pajama pants for men are lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. There is also a coordinating shirt available if you want to make it a matching set. Both pieces come is sizes small through XXL.

