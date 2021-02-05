Shoppers Are Calling This Under-$50 Amazon Jacket a Matching Dupe for Lululemon's $118 Best-Seller

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If I had an "oops, I ordered something that I didn't need again while watching Gilmore Girls reruns after midnight" jar, it would be full of cash spent on pricey athleisure and loungewear clothes. So when I found a pair of $17 Amazon joggers that were identical to my $98 Lululemon Align ones, needless to say I was awakened to the world of bargain-hunting cheap dupes for my favorite expensive brands. And up next we have an under-$50 Amazon athletic jacket that's pretty much the exact same as Lululemon's $118 best-seller: the Define Jacket.

Boasting nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews, shoppers are calling it the best dupe out there for the super popular Lululemon jacket—yep, you know the one—and the lengthy amount of color options alone is convincing enough. (Lululemon is notoriously always sold out of many sizes in their most sought-after colors.) What makes the brand's Define Jacket so cult-worthy for some is the insanely comfortable thick-yet-stretchy fabric that's lightweight enough to layer with but thin enough to wear during many seasons, even a Southern winter when it barely ever gets below 50 degrees. Not to mention, it's wildly flattering and, I swear, somehow feigns an hourglass shape.

As far as the Amazon dupe jacket, shoppers note that pretty much every detail that you get with the Define jacket is there, including the thumb holes on the sleeves, the flattering curved seams, the front hand pockets, the breathable flap on the backside, and the signature stretchiness. One says, "Let's call a spade a spade—this is a Lululemon knockoff, and it's extremely well done. Just as well-made and high quality, but at less than a quarter of the price." She said it, not us. Take a look at the reviewers' photos for any more proof needed.

So if you're looking to start paying way less for your comfy loungewear addiction—like me!—shop this best-selling Amazon jacket below. (And, per shoppers' recommendation, in every color.)