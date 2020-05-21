Conceal Bad Hair Days and Grown-Out Roots With These 20 Cute Headbands

By Southern Living Editors
Updated July 12, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: anthropologie.com

A good hair day might as well be as rare and special as a good first date. In fact, we'll take it out to lunch, buy it a bouquet of roses, and blow it a kiss on the ride home—just for showing up! Along the way, we've learned simple tricks to make hair color last longer and to help extend the life of a single hair-washing to at least three days. Five, if we're committed. Dry shampoo is a forever kind of friend, and a teasing brush really works wonders on bottomed-out roots. But on days when you not only need to make a so-so hair day decently wearable for the outside world, but also want to make it a full-fledged good hair day, it's time to break out the hair accessories

More specifically, the cute headband hiding in your drawer. Headbands never truly went out of style, and they've seen quite the uptick on the trend radar this year. From retro knotted to classic tortoiseshell to fabulously padded, these headbands are just the thing to take any hair day from bad to best-ever. Find the headband style (or two!) that fits your personality and conceals every one of your mane woes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Lauren Knotted Headband

Credit: anthropologie.com

Things will just look peachy once you let this retro knotted headband into your wardrobe. 

BUY IT: $18; anthropologie.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Twist Headband in Navy Dot Print

Credit: jcrew.com

A classic print and color combo make this headband a go-to accessory.

BUY IT: $29.50; jcrew.com

3 of 20

Lele Sadoughi Embellished Seersucker Knotted Headband

Credit: anthropologie.com

Pearls and seersucker?! Say no more.

BUY IT: $150; anthropologie.com

Advertisement

4 of 20

Anastasia Knotted Headband

Credit: anthropologie.com

This headband has all the right tropical vibes for summer.

BUY IT: $20; anthropologie.com

5 of 20

Tortoise Headband

Credit: jcrew.com

Tortoiseshell is just the next-level neutral to upgrade your accessory lineup. 

BUY IT: $22.50; jcrew.com

6 of 20

Tasha Wave Fabric Headband

Credit: nordstrom.com

You can never go wrong with a sleek black headband.

BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Rope Headband

Credit: madewell.com

Add a nautical twist to your outfit with this headband.

BUY IT: $14.99; madewell.com

8 of 20

Skinny Printed Calf Hair Headband

Credit: jcrew.com

For the minimalist gal that still likes to stand out, a skinny leopard print headband does just the trick. 

BUY IT: $24.50; jcrew.com

9 of 20

Knotted Raffia Headband

Credit: madewell.com

That's right, raffia can be on hair accessories too.

BUY IT: $22; madewell.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Skinny Puffy Braided Headband

Credit: madewell.com

We'll buy one of these in every pattern!

BUY IT: from $12.99; madewell.com

11 of 20

Invisibobble We Are Ornament To Be Headband

Credit: nordstrom.com

Pearls are always welcome, especially this freshened-up take on a classic accessory. It will finish off any outfit with a pinch of panache. 

BUY IT: $15; nordstrom.com

12 of 20

Universal Thread Faux Suede Headband

Credit: target.com

Upgrade any outfit this fall with a touch of faux leather.

BUY IT: $10; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Cardio Cross Trainer Headband

Credit: lululemon.com

This skinny sweat-wicking headband is here to make your workout way more stylish and functional. 

BUY IT: $14; lululemon.com

14 of 20

A New Day Hammered Satin Headband

Credit: target.com

Sleek and sophisticated, this headband is sure to fool anyone into thinking your hairdo is fresh and tamed.

BUY IT: $10; target.com

15 of 20

Scunci Padded Suede Headband

Credit: target.com

Feel like royalty while wearing this fun suede headband.

BUY IT: $7.99; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Striped Knot Headband

Credit: factory.jcrew.com

We can't resist a blue and white headband. It's the best accessory for any summer outfit.

BUY IT: $14.50; factory.jcrew.com

17 of 20

Printed Knot Headband

Credit: factory.jcrew.com

The tiny oranges on this headband make us wish we were vacationing somewhere warm and sunny.

BUY IT: from $16.50; factory.jcrew.com

18 of 20

Lele Sadoughi x Lilly Pulitzer In Turtle Amazement Knotted Headband

Credit: lelesadoughi.com

This design collaboration speaks for itself. Talk about a fun accessory!

BUY IT: $75; lelesadoughi.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Blue Toile Knotted Headband

Credit: lelesadoughi.com

The headband of our Southern dreams!

BUY IT: $65; lelesadoughi.com

20 of 20

Knot Stopping Headband

Credit: lululemon.com

The ideal headband if you're on-the-go, but still want to look fashionable.

BUY IT: $18; lululemon.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors