Conceal Bad Hair Days and Grown-Out Roots With These 20 Cute Headbands
A good hair day might as well be as rare and special as a good first date. In fact, we'll take it out to lunch, buy it a bouquet of roses, and blow it a kiss on the ride home—just for showing up! Along the way, we've learned simple tricks to make hair color last longer and to help extend the life of a single hair-washing to at least three days. Five, if we're committed. Dry shampoo is a forever kind of friend, and a teasing brush really works wonders on bottomed-out roots. But on days when you not only need to make a so-so hair day decently wearable for the outside world, but also want to make it a full-fledged good hair day, it's time to break out the hair accessories.
More specifically, the cute headband hiding in your drawer. Headbands never truly went out of style, and they've seen quite the uptick on the trend radar this year. From retro knotted to classic tortoiseshell to fabulously padded, these headbands are just the thing to take any hair day from bad to best-ever. Find the headband style (or two!) that fits your personality and conceals every one of your mane woes.
Lauren Knotted Headband
Things will just look peachy once you let this retro knotted headband into your wardrobe.
BUY IT: $18; anthropologie.com
Twist Headband in Navy Dot Print
A classic print and color combo make this headband a go-to accessory.
BUY IT: $29.50; jcrew.com
Lele Sadoughi Embellished Seersucker Knotted Headband
Pearls and seersucker?! Say no more.
BUY IT: $150; anthropologie.com
Anastasia Knotted Headband
This headband has all the right tropical vibes for summer.
BUY IT: $20; anthropologie.com
Tortoise Headband
Tortoiseshell is just the next-level neutral to upgrade your accessory lineup.
BUY IT: $22.50; jcrew.com
Tasha Wave Fabric Headband
You can never go wrong with a sleek black headband.
BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com
Rope Headband
Add a nautical twist to your outfit with this headband.
BUY IT: $14.99; madewell.com
Skinny Printed Calf Hair Headband
For the minimalist gal that still likes to stand out, a skinny leopard print headband does just the trick.
BUY IT: $24.50; jcrew.com
Knotted Raffia Headband
That's right, raffia can be on hair accessories too.
BUY IT: $22; madewell.com
Skinny Puffy Braided Headband
We'll buy one of these in every pattern!
BUY IT: from $12.99; madewell.com
Invisibobble We Are Ornament To Be Headband
Pearls are always welcome, especially this freshened-up take on a classic accessory. It will finish off any outfit with a pinch of panache.
BUY IT: $15; nordstrom.com
Universal Thread Faux Suede Headband
Upgrade any outfit this fall with a touch of faux leather.
BUY IT: $10; target.com
Cardio Cross Trainer Headband
This skinny sweat-wicking headband is here to make your workout way more stylish and functional.
BUY IT: $14; lululemon.com
A New Day Hammered Satin Headband
Sleek and sophisticated, this headband is sure to fool anyone into thinking your hairdo is fresh and tamed.
BUY IT: $10; target.com
Scunci Padded Suede Headband
Feel like royalty while wearing this fun suede headband.
BUY IT: $7.99; target.com
Striped Knot Headband
We can't resist a blue and white headband. It's the best accessory for any summer outfit.
BUY IT: $14.50; factory.jcrew.com
Printed Knot Headband
The tiny oranges on this headband make us wish we were vacationing somewhere warm and sunny.
BUY IT: from $16.50; factory.jcrew.com
Lele Sadoughi x Lilly Pulitzer In Turtle Amazement Knotted Headband
This design collaboration speaks for itself. Talk about a fun accessory!
BUY IT: $75; lelesadoughi.com
Blue Toile Knotted Headband
The headband of our Southern dreams!
BUY IT: $65; lelesadoughi.com
Knot Stopping Headband
The ideal headband if you're on-the-go, but still want to look fashionable.
BUY IT: $18; lululemon.com