The Best Fall Dresses To Add To Your Closet Right Now

Cute fall dresses are the easiest and quickest way to look put together while also staying comfortable. Plus, they can be dressed up or down with the change of shoes and accessories. And while fall does bring a touch of cooler weather, it's not uncommon to still have some warm days scattered into the forecast. These dresses fit the look of the season while still helping you keep cool on warmer days and can be paired with a cardigan or blue jean jacket for cooler evenings. Floral patterns, midi-length hemlines, and flowy silhouettes are all trending for fall 2020 and these seasonal dresses starting at just $22 fit the bill.