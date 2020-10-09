The Best Fall Dresses To Add To Your Closet Right Now
Starting at just $22.
Cute fall dresses are the easiest and quickest way to look put together while also staying comfortable. Plus, they can be dressed up or down with the change of shoes and accessories. And while fall does bring a touch of cooler weather, it's not uncommon to still have some warm days scattered into the forecast. These dresses fit the look of the season while still helping you keep cool on warmer days and can be paired with a cardigan or blue jean jacket for cooler evenings. Floral patterns, midi-length hemlines, and flowy silhouettes are all trending for fall 2020 and these seasonal dresses starting at just $22 fit the bill.
BUY IT: from $20.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers love this dress that's available in 10 fall-ready colors. A hat wll complete the look for any seasonal outing.
BUY IT: $49; walmart.com
An asymmetrical hem adds unique personality to this floral-patterned dress.
BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com
In addition to making a statement with a bold leopard print, this dress also has pockets.
BUY IT: $34.99; oldnavy.com
A dark-wash chambray allows the classic fabric to seamlessly transition from summer to fall.
BUY IT: from $24.98; amazon.com
This dress is the perfect combination of cute, affordable, and comfortable which has earned it the top spot on Amazon's best-sellers list.
BUY IT: $34.99; target.com
A taupe background allows the dark floral pattern to pop on this hi-lo dress that also has a touch of velvet.
BUY IT: $69; nordstrom.com
This 3/4 sleeve dress is great for those fall days that are still a little warm. And adding another black dress to your closet is always a good idea.
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
A tiered silhouette creates a look that's equally as stylish as it is comfortable.
BUY IT: $150; draperjames.com
From a swiss dot overlay to sheer sleeves to smocked wrists, this dress has no shortage of feminine details.
BUY IT: $98; loft.com
Pair this midi-length dress with knee-high boots for an effortless look.
BUY IT: $29.99; oldnavy.com
The comfort of this dress is a bonus to the flattering style. You'll want one in each color.
BUY IT: $79.50; loft.com
Plaid in dress form will become your new favorite way to wear fall's favorite pattern.