Cute and Comfortable Easter Shoes That Will Put a Spring in Your Step
After picking out the perfect Easter Sunday dress and coordinating jewelry, the only thing left to find is a cute pair of shoes to finish your outfit. It’s time to put the boots away, polish your toes, and slide into a springy pair of kicks. Instead of reaching for those well-loved nude pumps, chose a new pair of stylish, on-trend shoes to complete your look. Go ahead and order a pair now so you don't have to worry about what shoes you'll wear while simultaneously filling Easter baskets, decorating Easter eggs, and baking dessert for Easter lunch. From colorful slides to neutral platforms, these picks are also great to have in your closet for any and all spring occasions. No matter which pair you choose, you'll be stepping out in style on Easter Sunday and beyond.
Shoe Land Alysa Women’s Open Toe Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Shoes
BUY IT: $27; amazon.com
These strappy wedge sandals come in 11 shades from black to off white, but we’re partial to mauve, a warm-toned pink that’s perfect for the early spring days. A cushioned insole with a slightly elevated heel make these platforms ideal for all-day wear.
Lulu's Block Heel Sandals
BUY IT: $33; lulus.com
With a block heel, you don't have to worry about sinking in the grass. And this pair is available in over 20 different color options including pretty pastels and neutral shades.
Amazon Essentials Women’s Casual Thong with Ankle Strap Sandal
BUY IT: $16; amazon.com
If you’re looking for a casual sandal to see you from Easter through to the Fourth, consider this classic pair the ticket. It features an adjustable buckle to ensure the perfect fit and comes in five wear-with-anything colors.
Seychelles Puffy Woven Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $99; anthropologie.com
Could this punchy yellow slide sandal be any more perfect for a casual Easter look? We think not. The puffy weaved design elevates the style while bringing all the comfort.
A New Day Rianne Espadrille Ankle Strap Sandals
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
This trendy espadrille is a true chameleon. It can veer dressy or casual depending on your look. It’s currently stocked in black and beige.
Lulu's Arianna Suede High Heel Sandals
BUY IT: $37; lulus.com
Clear straps are having a moment, and this bright pink pair is the perfect trendy option for Easter Sunday. They're also available in camel and black.
Aerosoles Carnegie Wedges
BUY IT: $34.98; aerosoles.com
These Aerosole wedges made with patent-pending Comfort Technology are designed to distribute body weight to the heel rather than the ball of your foot. They're so comfortable that you won't even think about taking them off before the Easter egg hunt.
Jack Rogers Lauren Heel
BUY IT: $148; jackrogers.com
This elegant slip-on from Jack Rogers has a sturdy heel that creates an upgraded look with a subtle nod to their classic stitched sandals.
Liz Claiborne Teagan Heeled Sandals
BUY IT: $65; jcpenney.com
This strappy number will give you a boost thanks to a sensible 2 ¾ heel. They come in blue and blush.
McKim Wedge Sandal
BUY IT: $148; lillypulitzer.com
A gold sandal is never a bad idea. It’s the dressed-up neutral your spring wardrobe needs and will go with just about any Easter dress in your rotation.
Verena Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY IT: $150; marcfisherfootwear.com
If you’re looking for some serious height to pair with that Easter dress, look no further than these light blue suede numbers. The heel measures 3.35 inches, but your foot will be snug as a bug with the thick upper and suede ankle wrap.
Michael Michael Kors Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY IT: $130; nordstrom.com
It’s all in the details with shiny gold hardware, a braided rope wedge heel, and cushioned footbed so you get all the boost and none of the discomfort.