Cute and Comfortable Easter Shoes That Will Put a Spring in Your Step

After picking out the perfect Easter Sunday dress and coordinating jewelry, the only thing left to find is a cute pair of shoes to finish your outfit. It’s time to put the boots away, polish your toes, and slide into a springy pair of kicks. Instead of reaching for those well-loved nude pumps, chose a new pair of stylish, on-trend shoes to complete your look. Go ahead and order a pair now so you don't have to worry about what shoes you'll wear while simultaneously filling Easter baskets, decorating Easter eggs, and baking dessert for Easter lunch. From colorful slides to neutral platforms, these picks are also great to have in your closet for any and all spring occasions. No matter which pair you choose, you'll be stepping out in style on Easter Sunday and beyond.