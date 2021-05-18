Culottes Are the Comeback Trend We've All Been Waiting For—Here Are 15 Cute Pairs To Shop Now

See you later, skinny jeans.
By Kaitlyn Yarborough
May 18, 2021
In a world where we sometimes just want to wear pants that aren't made to be suction-cupped all the way down our legs, culottes come to remind us that we don't have to, if we don't want to. And that, friends, is the best thing we've heard all day, especially after a year of spending plenty of time in our yoga pants.

Culotte pants are basically a genius cut that starts with a flattering fit at the waist and ends with a wide, straight pant leg that hits somewhere above the ankle. Culottes come in all different fabrics and colors and can be styled in whatever way suits your personal style and the season—tucked-in sweater and booties during autumn, flowy tank and low-key sandals in late spring, and everything in between.

Lucky for anyone looking for an alternative to tight pants or skinny jeans, culottes are making quite the comeback. Here are 15 cute pairs to shop online now and wear all year long.

Credit: Lulus

Sun Please Golden Yellow Ribbed Wide Leg Pants

This happy color is just begging to be the newest addition to your spring and summer wardrobe, via a super flowy pair of pants.

BUY IT: $54; lulus.com

Credit: J. Crew

J. Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean

Everyone needs a dependable, super comfortable pair of jeans—and these culottes with just enough denim stretch are the one thing you’ll throw on again and again…and again. Choose between petite, regular, or tall. 

BUY IT: $128; jcrew.com

Credit: Target

Who What Wear High-Rise Wide Leg Pants

Polka dots are classic and cute, and you can easily dress these pants up for a girls' dinner out. 

BUY IT: $36.99; target.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Maeve Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe that can be paired with basics year-round, from a chic black turtleneck during the winter to a breezy tank in the summer. Choose from four fun colors.

BUY IT: $118; anthropologie.com

Credit: Athleta

Athleta Farallon Heathered Wide Leg Crop

These are the cozy home-to-errands culottes you never knew you needed. Made from soft and breathable fabric, they strike the perfect athleisure balance.

BUY IT: $89; athleta.gap.com

Credit: Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Style with a side of stretch and booty-lifting power? That's what these Spanx wide-leg pants are here to offer. They're super soft, pull-on, and come in a range of sizes XS-3X, petite and tall.

BUY IT: $128; spanx.com

Credit: Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Tie Waist Pleated Culotte Pant

This charming pair of pleated pull-on culottes are made for those who like less structure and more flowy fabric. Choose from this bright summery color or two other options, as well as petite and plus-size options.

BUY IT: $99.99; anntaylor.com

Credit: Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Faux Leather Belted Culotte Pant

If you didn’t think you would be able to dress up culottes come holiday parties or spring showers, think again. These faux leather belted culottes will be your new favorite statement piece.

BUY IT: $129; anntaylor.com

Credit: Target

Knox Rose Mid-Rise Tie-Front Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Easy and breezy, these pants are here to double as a swimsuit cover-up whenever the need arises. 

BUY IT: $29.99; target.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Anthropologie Maeve Sunshine Wide-Leg Pants

How fun would these be to wear while you're catching a sunset cocktail on the coast? Exactly. Pick from three adorable patterns. Available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.

BUY IT: $128; anthropologie.com

Credit: Levi's

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Cropped Pants

We can’t get enough of the rustic khaki trend, especially come autumn. These classic Levi’s have a super high waistline that hits flatteringly at the natural waist.  

BUY IT: $82 (on sale now!); levi.com

Credit: Old Navy

Old Navy Mid-Rise Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants

Old Navy is notorious for having cult-favorite clothes on a budget, and it seems they’ve done it again. Enter: the best navy pair of pants to wear all year long, from work to play—and the inclusive size range (sizes 00–20) doesn't hurt, either.

BUY IT: $25 (on sale now!); oldnavy.gap.com

Credit: Free People

Free People Menocra Cropped Printed Pants

Fan of florals? These super breezy culotte crops add a pop of personality to any wardrobe and come in three other colorways to match any mood or style.

BUY IT: $88; freepeople.com

Credit: Loft

Loft Wide Leg Crop Pants

Meet the most comfortable—but still professional—work pants of all time. You can never go wrong with classic black pants.

BUY IT: $69.99; loft.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Joe's Menocra Cropped Printed Pants

A staple white jean can work wonders on any wardrobe, and you'll basically refuse to take this extra comfortable pair off anytime soon. 

BUY IT: $188; nordstrom.com

