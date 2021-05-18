Culottes Are the Comeback Trend We've All Been Waiting For—Here Are 15 Cute Pairs To Shop Now
In a world where we sometimes just want to wear pants that aren't made to be suction-cupped all the way down our legs, culottes come to remind us that we don't have to, if we don't want to. And that, friends, is the best thing we've heard all day, especially after a year of spending plenty of time in our yoga pants.
Culotte pants are basically a genius cut that starts with a flattering fit at the waist and ends with a wide, straight pant leg that hits somewhere above the ankle. Culottes come in all different fabrics and colors and can be styled in whatever way suits your personal style and the season—tucked-in sweater and booties during autumn, flowy tank and low-key sandals in late spring, and everything in between.
Lucky for anyone looking for an alternative to tight pants or skinny jeans, culottes are making quite the comeback. Here are 15 cute pairs to shop online now and wear all year long.
Sun Please Golden Yellow Ribbed Wide Leg Pants
This happy color is just begging to be the newest addition to your spring and summer wardrobe, via a super flowy pair of pants.
J. Crew Slim Wide-Leg Jean
Everyone needs a dependable, super comfortable pair of jeans—and these culottes with just enough denim stretch are the one thing you’ll throw on again and again…and again. Choose between petite, regular, or tall.
Who What Wear High-Rise Wide Leg Pants
Polka dots are classic and cute, and you can easily dress these pants up for a girls' dinner out.
Anthropologie Maeve Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe that can be paired with basics year-round, from a chic black turtleneck during the winter to a breezy tank in the summer. Choose from four fun colors.
Athleta Farallon Heathered Wide Leg Crop
These are the cozy home-to-errands culottes you never knew you needed. Made from soft and breathable fabric, they strike the perfect athleisure balance.
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Style with a side of stretch and booty-lifting power? That's what these Spanx wide-leg pants are here to offer. They're super soft, pull-on, and come in a range of sizes XS-3X, petite and tall.
Ann Taylor The Tie Waist Pleated Culotte Pant
This charming pair of pleated pull-on culottes are made for those who like less structure and more flowy fabric. Choose from this bright summery color or two other options, as well as petite and plus-size options.
Ann Taylor The Faux Leather Belted Culotte Pant
If you didn’t think you would be able to dress up culottes come holiday parties or spring showers, think again. These faux leather belted culottes will be your new favorite statement piece.
Knox Rose Mid-Rise Tie-Front Cropped Wide Leg Pants
Easy and breezy, these pants are here to double as a swimsuit cover-up whenever the need arises.
Anthropologie Maeve Sunshine Wide-Leg Pants
How fun would these be to wear while you're catching a sunset cocktail on the coast? Exactly. Pick from three adorable patterns. Available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.
Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Cropped Pants
We can’t get enough of the rustic khaki trend, especially come autumn. These classic Levi’s have a super high waistline that hits flatteringly at the natural waist.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants
Old Navy is notorious for having cult-favorite clothes on a budget, and it seems they’ve done it again. Enter: the best navy pair of pants to wear all year long, from work to play—and the inclusive size range (sizes 00–20) doesn't hurt, either.
Free People Menocra Cropped Printed Pants
Fan of florals? These super breezy culotte crops add a pop of personality to any wardrobe and come in three other colorways to match any mood or style.
Loft Wide Leg Crop Pants
Meet the most comfortable—but still professional—work pants of all time. You can never go wrong with classic black pants.
Joe's Menocra Cropped Printed Pants
A staple white jean can work wonders on any wardrobe, and you'll basically refuse to take this extra comfortable pair off anytime soon.
