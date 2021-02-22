Before You Drop $98 on a Lululemon Long Sleeve, Give This $28 Amazon Dupe a Try
Some say it’s even better.
After one of our editors shared that these $17 Amazon joggers are almost identical to her $98 Lululemon ones, I took to Amazon to see what other athleisure gems I could find. To my surprise, I quickly found a top that remarkably similar to the Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve from Lululemon that I've been eyeing for several months. I haven't quite been able to convince myself that the $78 price tag is worth it, but the Amazon top rings in at a fraction of the price so I quickly found myself adding it to my cart.
The CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Long Sleeve Shirt retails for just $28 on Amazon. Available in 16 solid color options, the soft seamless top is made with a breathable fabric that's great for both casual and active wear. It also features thumbholes to help keep the sleeves in place and a full-length hem that provides full coverage without rolling up. Mesh panels on the back, under arm, and sides help wick moisture away while adding ventilation.
Of the thousands of ratings, there are several pages of reviews that comment on how similar the CRZ top is to the Lululemon version. Some even claim that they prefer this budget-friendly option to the more expensive one. One reviewer said, "These are straight-up duplicates of Lululemon Swiftly tops. If anything, the quality seems better and the shirt is much less likely to snag." Another shared in her review that "People have asked me if this was Lululemon. Seriously looks & feels really similar!"
My bank account thanks these reviewers for their insight as I'll now be paying under $30 for a new top instead of over $75.
BUY IT: CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Athletic Long Sleeves Sports Running Shirt, $28; amazon.com