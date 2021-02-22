Before You Drop $98 on a Lululemon Long Sleeve, Give This $28 Amazon Dupe a Try

After one of our editors shared that these $17 Amazon joggers are almost identical to her $98 Lululemon ones, I took to Amazon to see what other athleisure gems I could find. To my surprise, I quickly found a top that remarkably similar to the Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve from Lululemon that I've been eyeing for several months. I haven't quite been able to convince myself that the $78 price tag is worth it, but the Amazon top rings in at a fraction of the price so I quickly found myself adding it to my cart.



The CRZ YOGA Women's Seamless Long Sleeve Shirt retails for just $28 on Amazon. Available in 16 solid color options, the soft seamless top is made with a breathable fabric that's great for both casual and active wear. It also features thumbholes to help keep the sleeves in place and a full-length hem that provides full coverage without rolling up. Mesh panels on the back, under arm, and sides help wick moisture away while adding ventilation.