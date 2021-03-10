Over 38,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Getting Cozy In This Big Wearable Blanket with Sleeves

Known for its stint on Shark Tank where it was picked up by investor Barbara Corcoran, this wearable blanket with sleeves is actually like sitting in a hug. The concept is all about giving the coziness of a fluffy blanket while offering a more sensible fit with sleeves, pockets, and a hood that allow you to move around, snack, watch your favorite show, or work on your laptop without having to readjust your blanket or sacrifice any warmth. Need to go grab a glass of wine from the fridge or a pecan pie brownie from the kitchen? The cropped length ensures shoppers aren't tripping on the way, and you simply have to pull up your knees to tuck your legs into the cozy cocoon when sitting.