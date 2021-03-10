Over 38,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Getting Cozy In This Big Wearable Blanket with Sleeves

No matter how many Barefoot Dreams blankets you fantasize about, nothing ever can quite match up to that oversized college hoodie hiding in your closet that was most likely stolen from your dad's closet. It's an essential component of any lazy day spent watching movies on the couch instead of crossing things off your lengthy to-do list, or just on any day when you need a hug. Somewhere in the middle of Barefoot Dreams blankets and old tattered sweatshirts, you'll find The Comfy.
Known for its stint on Shark Tank where it was picked up by investor Barbara Corcoran, this wearable blanket with sleeves is actually like sitting in a hug. The concept is all about giving the coziness of a fluffy blanket while offering a more sensible fit with sleeves, pockets, and a hood that allow you to move around, snack, watch your favorite show, or work on your laptop without having to readjust your blanket or sacrifice any warmth. Need to go grab a glass of wine from the fridge or a pecan pie brownie from the kitchen? The cropped length ensures shoppers aren't tripping on the way, and you simply have to pull up your knees to tuck your legs into the cozy cocoon when sitting.
You can find hundreds of social media posts showing shoppers wearing The Comfy on family movie night, in the snow, with friends, and even to make traveling more comfortable. Basically, it's pretty trendy right now. Moreover, shoppers note that The Comfy comes in extra handy when attending sports events during the colder months, as well as distanced occasions like outdoor cookouts and holiday gatherings, which have been even more prevalent this winter due to the pandemic. Shoppers also claim it makes a crowd-pleasing gift for mothers, fathers, kids, and friends. The logic is sound. Who doesn't like being warm and cozy? The wearable blanket is machine-washable and one-size-fits-most.
Shop The Comfy Original and other best-selling renditions of the wearable blanket below.
Formulated with a microfiber exterior and super fluffy sherpa interior, this original wearable blanket comes in 17 different color and pattern options.
We like to think of this one as a slightly more stylish version of the original wearable blanket. It makes a great gift for anyone on your list and comes in five color options.
Imagine an extremely soft fleece jacket. That’s the material that this warmth-giving wearable blanket is rocking. Also available in many color and pattern options.
