This $14 'Clever Little Accessory' Is the Secret to Well-Fitting Clothes
If you've ever gone dress shopping, you know the struggle: You find the perfect one that suits your style, only to discover in the dressing room that it doesn't quite fit. Maybe the culprit is a swath of loose fabric, or a skirt whose draping feels a little off. No matter the issue, hundreds of shoppers say the solution lies in a single accessory, and it's only $14 on Amazon.
Clasp It Boutique's handmade clothing clips can turn any ill-fitting piece into a tailored wardrobe staple. The secret is a set of sturdy metal clamps, which easily attach to almost any material. To use the clip, simply attach the clamps to either side of a garment, draw them together, and secure them with its center fastener. At just 3.5 inches wide, each one is small and light enough to stay put.
Customers say the styling possibilities for the clips are endless. Some have enlisted them to cinch their cardigans at the center, while others place them on dresses and shirts for a figure-hugging effect. Not only are the accessories practical, but reviewers are blown away by their craftsmanship (yes, they're made in the USA). "Every time I wear it, people ask about it," one person wrote of the rose design. "It is a beautiful piece; even the picture on the page does not do it justice!"
Though the Clasp It clips fasten tightly onto fabric, a soft plastic lining prevents any snags or indents, so you can trust they won't damage your clothes. Since the gadgets can be removed as easily as they're put on, shoppers say they're a great fuss-free alternative to permanent alterations.
"This little clip is amazing," said one reviewer, who feels like they have an "expanded wardrobe" after buying it. "I am small-boned, so often things are a bit wide on my ribcage and I need to take in the seams… By adding this clever little accessory, my clothes are now more fitted, and I can still take it off and wear the looser look if I like."
You can shop the clothing clips from Clasp It Boutique on Amazon now. Each style is made in limited quantities, so be sure to order your favorite while it's still up for grabs.