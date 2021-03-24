These Comfy Sneakers Have Been Waitlisted Over 20,000 Times

A pair of equally cute and comfortable sneakers is an essential part of every Southerner's wardrobe (heels and sandals just don't make the cut sometimes). You can dress them up or down depending on the occasion, sliding into your favorites to wear with a pair of well-worn jeans or with a fun spring sundress. So when we heard about a style of sneakers that practically always sells out and tallies up waitlists by the thousands, our ears collectively perked up.