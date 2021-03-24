These Comfy Sneakers Have Been Waitlisted Over 20,000 Times

A pair of equally cute and comfortable sneakers is an essential part of every Southerner's wardrobe (heels and sandals just don't make the cut sometimes). You can dress them up or down depending on the occasion, sliding into your favorites to wear with a pair of well-worn jeans or with a fun spring sundress. So when we heard about a style of sneakers that practically always sells out and tallies up waitlists by the thousands, our ears collectively perked up.
We're talking about the footwear brand Cariuma and one of its most popular shoes, a pair of lace-up sneaks called the Ibi. The knit sneakers are lightweight with a classic design that comes in a rainbow of colors, from timeless white to sunny yellow and just about every hue in between. They're even machine-washable, so you can toss them in your laundry pile if they end up covered in mud or simply look worse for wear.
Since they were released in 2019, the shoes have repeatedly sold out. In total, more than 20,000 people have signed up for waitlists to get their hands on the in-demand sneakers. That sounds like a lot of hype for a mere pair of shoes, but a look at the hundreds of five-star reviews they've received will give you a clue why so many people have joined the fan club.
"I'm always skeptical when I order things online, as everyone always brags about their product being the best, most comfortable, etc," one shopper wrote. "Well, I ordered these shoes after reading many reviews, and let me tell ya, these are seriously the most comfortable shoes! I absolutely love them."
"So light and yet so strong and durable—five stars just ain't enough," said another.
Along with feeling supportive and looking good, the shoes are made with sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastics. Plus, for every pair of sneakers purchased, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazillian rainforest. Stylish, comfy kicks that also do good for the environment—what more could you ask for in a shoe?
If there's one thing we've learned this year, it's that comfort is key. So head to Cariuma's website to grab your own pair of seriously supportive, lightweight shoes.
Buy It: $98; cariuma.com