As a Runner with Arthritis, These Brooks Tennis Shoes Are the Only Ones I'll Wear When Training
As a runner with arthritis, I won't run in anything but these Brooks Glycerin 19 tennis shoes. Five years ago, I discovered the Glycerin model after getting fitted at my local running store, and I've been running in the Glycerin ever since.
Shoes are the most important piece of equipment you'll ever own as a runner. The $150 price tag on the Brooks Glycerin is well worth it compared to the thousands you could spend in medical bills. You not only need a good shoe, but the right shoe for your foot type. Depending on your foot type, arch (neutral, flat, or high), and running style, you'll select a cushioning, stability, or motion control shoe. For the best fit and tailored information on what will work best for you, schedule a fitting at your local running store. As for me, the Glycerin 19 provides the neutral cushioning I need.
Without the right running shoe, you'll have sore feet and could injure yourself. I would know, I've done it. My former cross-country coach recommends replacing your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles or three to six months, depending on the frequency of your runs. Over time, a shoe's shock absorption depletes, which could lead to injuries.
Brooks' Glycerin 19 comes in seven color combinations and provides neutral support with smooth ride transitions from heel to toe. A mesh, expertly engineered upper and plush interior liner surround your foot for a snug but flexible fit. With a soft DNA Loft foam padded midsole and thick Ortholite sock liner, the Glycerin is a firm trainer with maximum cushion. Despite generous cushioning, the Glycerin 19 is lightweight and won't weigh you down on long runs. Running aside, it's the most comfortable sneaker I've ever worn. When it comes to consistency and comfort over the years, Brooks is truly unmatched.
With Brooks' 30-day unlimited guarantee, you can try running in your shoes for 30 days to make sure they feel right. If you're not happy, they'll take them back—as unlikely as that scenario may be. Pair after pair, I continue to purchase Brooks' Glycerin, because they always have my back, and my feet. A tried and true, I doubt I'll ever switch.