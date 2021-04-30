Braided Sandals Are Trending for Summer 2021—Here Are 12 Pairs We Love
From your Instagram feed to the shoe aisle at Target to your sister's closet, there's one sandal trend for summer that we're sure you'll be seeing everywhere this year: braided sandals. Shoe designers like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Vince Camuto, Dolce Vita, and more all embraced the trend by putting their own spin on the braided sandal style. Whether you prefer a flat, a heel, or something in between, there is sure to be a quilted sandal that you'll want to add to your footwear lineup for summer 2021. There are both budget-friendly picks and splurge-worthy styles on this list, starting at just $19.99.
A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $19.99; target.com
A padded footbed and crossover straps will ensure every step you take is just as comfortable as it is stylish.
Vince Camuto Semetra Woven-Strap Sandal
BUY IT: $99; vincecamuto.com
From jeans to sundresses, a block heel adds just the right amount of height to any outfit. This leather sandal is available in the pictured brown, black, and green.
Seychelles Puffy Woven Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $99; anthropologie.com
These timeless leather sandals are available in nine colors ranging from neutrals to bold colors.
Express Quilted Slide Heels
BUY IT: $78; express.com
In addition to braided styles, kitten heels are also making their way back onto the scene and this shoe combines both trends into one stylish shoe.
Marc Fisher Reanna Slide Sandal
BUY IT: $120; nordstrom.com
Marc Fisher's take on the braided trend includes a square toe and thick woven band of leather for an effortless slide you'll reach for all summer long.
A New Day Sage Braided Sandal
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
Slide your feet into this sandal with a contoured footbed and two thick sandals for plenty of support.
Steve Madden Beliza Sandal
BUY IT: $99.95; stevemadden.com
A faux wood heel adds a bohemian touch and 1-inch height to this braided sandal.
Bamboo Puffy Braided Square Toe Slide Sandal
BUY IT: $32.39; walmart.com
This colorblock slide with a black footbed and natural upper will match anything you have in your closet.
Louella Lilac High Heel Sandals
BUT IT: $34; lulus.com
Available in lilac and tan, this high-heeled sandal features two braided faux leather straps and a square toe.
Dolce Vita Braided Slide Sandals
BUY IT: $75; anthropologie.com
Three neutral shades create a multicolor braid on this slide sandal.
Universal Thread Claire Heels
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
Braided raffia adds texture to this strappy shoe. They're available in neutral, black, and gray.
Steve Madden Marina Flat Sandal
BUY IT: $79.95; zappos.com
Thick crossover bands allow the quilted style to take center stage when you wear these slip-on sandals.