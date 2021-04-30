Braided Sandals Are Trending for Summer 2021—Here Are 12 Pairs We Love

Starting at just $19.99.
By Jenna Sims
April 30, 2021
From your Instagram feed to the shoe aisle at Target to your sister's closet, there's one sandal trend for summer that we're sure you'll be seeing everywhere this year: braided sandals. Shoe designers like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, Vince Camuto, Dolce Vita, and more all embraced the trend by putting their own spin on the braided sandal style. Whether you prefer a flat, a heel, or something in between, there is sure to be a quilted sandal that you'll want to add to your footwear lineup for summer 2021. There are both budget-friendly picks and splurge-worthy styles on this list, starting at just $19.99.

Credit: Target

A New Day Rory Padded Slide Sandals

BUY IT: $19.99; target.com

A padded footbed and crossover straps will ensure every step you take is just as comfortable as it is stylish. 

Credit: Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Semetra Woven-Strap Sandal

BUY IT: $99; vincecamuto.com

From jeans to sundresses, a block heel adds just the right amount of height to any outfit. This leather sandal is available in the pictured brown, black, and green. 

Credit: Anthropologie

Seychelles Puffy Woven Slide Sandals

BUY IT: $99; anthropologie.com

These timeless leather sandals are available in nine colors ranging from neutrals to bold colors. 

Credit: Express

Express Quilted Slide Heels

BUY IT: $78; express.com

In addition to braided styles, kitten heels are also making their way back onto the scene and this shoe combines both trends into one stylish shoe.

Credit: Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Reanna Slide Sandal

BUY IT: $120; nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher's take on the braided trend includes a square toe and thick woven band of leather for an effortless slide you'll reach for all summer long. 

Credit: Target

A New Day Sage Braided Sandal

BUY IT: $29.99; target.com

Slide your feet into this sandal with a contoured footbed and two thick sandals for plenty of support.

Credit: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Beliza Sandal

BUY IT: $99.95; stevemadden.com

A faux wood heel adds a bohemian touch and 1-inch height to this braided sandal. 

Credit: Walmart

Bamboo Puffy Braided Square Toe Slide Sandal

BUY IT: $32.39; walmart.com

This colorblock slide with a black footbed and natural upper will match anything you have in your closet. 

Credit: Lulus

Louella Lilac High Heel Sandals

BUT IT: $34; lulus.com

Available in lilac and tan, this high-heeled sandal features two braided faux leather straps and a square toe. 

Dolce Vita Braided Slide Sandals

BUY IT: $75; anthropologie.com

Three neutral shades create a multicolor braid on this slide sandal. 

Credit: Target

Universal Thread Claire Heels

BUY IT: $29.99; target.com

Braided raffia adds texture to this strappy shoe. They're available in neutral, black, and gray. 

Credit: Zappos

Steve Madden Marina Flat Sandal

BUY IT: $79.95; zappos.com

Thick crossover bands allow the quilted style to take center stage when you wear these slip-on sandals. 

