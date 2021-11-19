Dresses for Thanksgiving That Are So Cute, You'll Wear Them on Repeat—All Under $45
A good Thanksgiving outfit has to look cute and be comfortable—those qualities are two absolute musts. After all, you'll be enjoying turkey, stuffing, casserole, and cranberry sauce before you even get to Grandma's sweet potato pie. And Southerners know there's no better option for Thanksgiving than a flattering dress.
"Fall is all about sprucing up your wardrobe with some cozy pieces that you can layer and dresses you can wear with boots and a fun pair of tights!" says Kathy Buccio, a fashion and lifestyle expert. "This season, it's all about bold hues, animal prints, and some sparkles when it comes to our dresses." You can also channel everything there is to love about fall, including autumnal colors and sumptuous textures.
We're taking cues from Buccio to find the best dresses on Amazon to wear for Thanksgiving this year. With a Prime membership, they'll arrive by November 25—if you shop now.
The Best Thanksgiving Dresses on Amazon
Wearing warm fall colors like yellows and reds is a definite go-to for Buccio, even if it isn't cold enough for the leaves to change down South. Plus, what's great about living somewhere warm in the fall is that you can get away with spaghetti-strap dresses and summery prints rendered in autumnal hues.
"We love our florals down South, and for an outdoor holiday gathering, I would opt for a halter option, especially if you're in a warmer city," Buccio shares. "There are still ways to enjoy those fall trends by focusing on the color combination of the floral print and textures."
However, if the weather forecast expects November 25 to be a chilly night in your area, a solid-colored sweater dress would be your best bet (this one comes in a ton of cute colors). "Not only is it seasonal and comfy, there's enough room for that turkey!" Buccio says.
To find the best Thanksgiving dress for your holiday gathering, browse the trendy under-$45 styles we found on Amazon below.
R.Vivimos Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress
Something that can be dressed up or down is just what you need in a dress that can be worn well beyond Thanksgiving. This flattering number has an adjustable tie-waist that accentuates your curves but won't feel restrictive after dinner. The bell sleeves give it an elevated look, and it has a high neckline that's appropriate for family gatherings. It comes in 31 colors, including autumnal options like wine red, burnt orange, and yellow.
Romwe Short Sleeve A Line Dress
Looking for something that exudes high style but doesn't cost a fortune? Then you're looking for this lightweight A-line dress. The faux wrap design has feminine flutter sleeves and a stretchy waistband for a comfortable fit. It comes in various solid colors and floral prints that'll also work for spring and summer, but for the perfect Thanksgiving outfit, go with the floral print in mustard—Buccio's go-to color for fall!
Miessial Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress
If your Thanksgiving leans glamorous, this long, draping dress will meet the mood. Buccio loves the animal print on this maxi, a satin wrap dress with a high-low hem on its ruffled skirt. It's a great Thanksgiving option because you can loosen the fabric belt after all that turkey.
Amoretu Casual Tunic Shift Dress
For a more casual meal, go with this tunic shift dress in a bold color that you'll want to wear again and again. The best-seller is beloved by so many Amazon shoppers—in fact, it has more than 21,800 five-star ratings to date! The dress has pretty bell sleeves with elastic around the wrist (so you can push them up while eating) and stylish ruffles that dance as you walk. It's available in colors like caramel, burgundy, coffee, and more.
Db Moon Long-Sleeved Empire Waist Dress
Anyone who prioritizes comfort above all else won't want to wear any dress other than this empire waist one. Made with rayon and spandex, the dress smoothes over curves and has a good amount of give. It also has a flattering, flowy skirt that hits at the knees and long sleeves for extra coverage. Plus, there are pockets! You can get it in floral and plaid patterns and solid-color options that are a cinch to dress up with boots, a cute bag, and earrings for a feast.
Floerns Halter Neck Floral Maxi Dress
Doing Thanksgiving outdoors? Follow Buccio's lead with this elegant and bold halter; we think this navy floral option is a fresh take on fall that stands out in a sea of oranges and yellows. Secure the bow tie in the back and fabric belt around the waist for a customized fit that's easy to adjust throughout the day. And after Thanksgiving, keep it in your closet for a cocktail party and casual weddings.
Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Is there anything more cozy than a sweater dress? This oversized turtleneck sweater dress is a favorite among stylish people like Buccio and Amazon shoppers alike. The super soft dress is made with a comfortable and breathable viscose and nylon blend. It's also forgiving, chic, and versatile: Dress it up with thigh-high boots or go casual with tights and sneakers.
Floerns Corduroy Overall Dress
Corduroy is a quintessential fall fabric, so we had to include this overall dress. It's meant to be worn over a tee, blouse, or long-sleeved top (as seen here), so you can style it just how you like for your Thanksgiving celebration. The dress has classic metallic buttons down the front as well as two side pockets. It comes in 15 fall-appropriate colors—think burgundy, brown, rust, and deep green—that make it hard to choose just one.