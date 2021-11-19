Dresses for Thanksgiving That Are So Cute, You'll Wear Them on Repeat—All Under $45

Amoretu Casual Tunic Shift Dress

For a more casual meal, go with this tunic shift dress in a bold color that you'll want to wear again and again. The best-seller is beloved by so many Amazon shoppers—in fact, it has more than 21,800 five-star ratings to date! The dress has pretty bell sleeves with elastic around the wrist (so you can push them up while eating) and stylish ruffles that dance as you walk. It's available in colors like caramel, burgundy, coffee, and more.