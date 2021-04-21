tankinis
The 11 Best Tankini Swimsuits for a Stylish Yet Modest Beach Look, According to Customer Reviews
Pick from colorful prints and slimming designs starting at just $21.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
In the world of bathing suits, tankini swimsuits are typically overshadowed by their more popular cousin, the bikini—but not anymore. Tankinis are coming back to the beach this year thanks to cute, comfortable, and modest designs that are more readily available than ever.
Unlike two-piece swimsuits that cut off right under the chest, the tankini has a longer top that tapers off below the belly button, giving you extra coverage and more room to show off a fun pattern or design. There are a plethora of options available online featuring bright colors, fun prints, and a variety of fits, from ruched to loose.
Thousands of shoppers are on the lookout for cute tankini swimsuits this season. And as they’re shopping, they’re leaving ratings and detailed reviews on what they like and don’t like. To make your own search easier, we scoured their comments to find the best tankini swimsuits you can buy right now. From blousons to cute ruffle tops to sexy halters, you’ll find the tankini that’s right for you on this list.
Take a peek below for the tankinis that scored rave reviews from real-life shoppers. The best part? They start at just $21.
- Best Overall: Yonique Blouson Tankini
- Best Budget: Catalina Tiered Multi-Ruffle Tankini
- Best High-Neck: Tempt Me High-Neck Ruched Tankini
- Best High-Waisted: American Trends High-Waisted Tankini
- Best With Shorts: Septangle Tummy Control Tankini
- Best Underwire: Miraclesuit Illusionist Ursula Underwire Tankini
- Best Bandeau: Swimsuits For All Bandeau Tankini
- Best Sweetheart: Sea Level Twist Front Tankini
- Best Halter: Luvamia Print Halter Tankini
- Best Peplum: DaiLiWei High-Waist Peplum Tankini
- Best With Sun Protection: Draper James x Lands' End High Neck Tankini
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Overall: Yonique Blouson Tankini
A splash of color is exactly what you’ll get with the Yonique Blouson Tankini. It comes in 18 fun shades and prints, like this solid Barbie-pink option. The best-seller—which has more than 2,600 five-star ratings—has a loose, flowy design that modestly cinches. And because any good swimsuit is adjustable, it has slides on the shoulder straps to modify the fit. Plus, there are cups sewn into the top for added support.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Budget: Catalina Tiered Multi-Ruffle Tankini
Ruffles aren’t just cute, they are also extremely flattering, and the tiered design of this tankini top has a “slimming” effect Amazon shoppers love. The swimsuit also has adjustable shoulder straps and a shelf bra for support. The Catalina tankini comes in several colors, but people especially like this floral pattern—customers who bought it call it “flattering” and say it “hides the stomach” while accentuating your curves.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best High-Neck: Tempt Me High-Neck Ruched Tankini
If you’ve been searching for a swimsuit that won’t show cleavage, consider a high-neck tankini. The Tempt Me tankini provides coverage starting right below the collarbone with its U-neck design and customizable straps. The tankini has a more fitted appearance than others on this list, and many shoppers credit the little gatherings along the side for its “very flattering” fit.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best High-Waisted: American Trends High-Waisted Tankini
This flirty little number is perfect for summer. The American Trends tankini has a ruffled, almost pleated top with a removable padded bra hidden underneath and high-waisted ruched bottoms that slim the tummy. The supportive tankini with over 2,300 five-star Amazon ratings also has wide, adjustable straps that distribute weight evenly on the shoulders. Multiple reviewers call it a “must have.”
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best With Shorts: Septangle Tummy Control Tankini
Staying active this summer? If you plan on paddle boarding, kayaking, or swimming, you may want extra coverage. This comfortable and supportive tankini comes with boy short bottoms that can help prevent chafing. It has an elastic waistband and customizable drawstrings on the side that Amazon shoppers say prevents a “muffin top.” The tankini top has a built-in bra with molded cups, so it’s no wonder shoppers call it “the most comfortable suit [they] have ever owned.” Some love it so much, they’ve bought multiple colors—and there are 36 of them.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Underwire: Miraclesuit Illusionist Ursula Underwire Tankini
Shoppers love the hidden underwire on this tankini suit from Miraclesuit, one of the top swimwear brands on the market. The Illusionist Ursula tankini top is designed to slim the torso with two overlapping layers of the brand’s Miratex fabric that drape nicely on the body. The mesh paneling on the shoulders adds a bit of flare. Customers say this suit is “great for large-chested” people.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Bandeau: Swimsuits For All Bandeau Tankini
Bandeaus are cute, but they definitely weren’t made with large chests in mind. Cue this Swimsuits For All number, which delivers the style of a bandeau and the support of a tankini and is beloved by hundreds. The two-piece has a full-coverage shelf bra with molded cups that customers say are so comfortable and noticeably push the breasts up and out for a perky appearance. To change it up, there are removable shoulder straps.
Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Best Sweetheart: Sea Level Twist Front Tankini
Tankinis provide extra coverage, but you don’t have to hide everything. With its sexy sweetheart neckline, the Sea Level swimsuit tastefully shows the upper chest. There’s a mesh support bra for a cushioned lift that’s hidden by a pleated design and a stylish twist around the chest. Nordstrom shoppers love this bathing suit because it looks like a trendy one-piece.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Halter: Luvamia Print Halter Tankini
You should have a halter tankini in your swimwear rotation to alleviate the pressure typically put on shoulders by traditional thin straps. The Luvamia halter tankini has wide straps that tie around your neck and padded cups for supportive shape (good thing, because there’s also a plunging neckline). The swimsuit comes in three slimming colors and is also available in U-neck and sporty zip-up styles.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Best Peplum: DaiLiWei High-Waist Peplum Tankini
Peplum tops were all the rage a few years ago, and the trend is still going strong in swimwear because the shape accentuates the waist and slims the tummy. The DaiLiWei tankini is packed with feminine details beyond the peplum shape, like the scalloped edges on the ruffles, the subtle sweetheart neckline, and the criss-crossed back straps. The solid-colored tops come with complementary patterned bottoms, from florals to polka dots to stripes. Multiple shoppers say they get “so many compliments” while wearing this tankini.
Credit: Courtesy of Lands' End
Best With Sun Protection: Draper James x Lands' End High Neck Tankini
This pretty pick from Lands’ End is brimming with Southern charm. The high-neck tankini was made in collaboration with Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s label, and shoppers say it has a flattering design and provides ample coverage, making it perfect for high-impact activities. The fabric contains UPF 50 protection to help your sunscreen shield your chest, stomach, and back from harmful UV rays.