The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
Sweat shorts: the cute and comfy alternative to sweatpants (hey, they're practical, too!). With sweat shorts, there's an endless array of styling options for running errands, yoga, lounging around, grocery shopping, and almost any outdoor activity. And they're about as fashionable as you want to make them, whether you opt opt for a classic heather grey or go for a fun shade like fuchsia.
Sweat shorts are often crafted from a French terry or cotton material, making them breathable and airy, perfect for summer. Choose from a comfortable mid-rise or high-rise fit depending on your personal preference. Pick a thick ribbed waistband or adjustable drawstring waist and cuffed, rolled edges or frayed, raw edges. These shorts are designed to look like they were borrowed from the boys, or you chopped the legs off a pair of your old sweat pants. In fact, you can do that if you'd like, but for the less crafty among us, select from one of the 15 pairs below.
All in Motion High-Rise French Terry Shorts 3.5”
Lounge around or attend a workout class at your favorite studio in All in Motion's high-rise French terry shorts with a 3.5-inch inseam. Designed for traveling, commuting, and everyday wear, these sweat shorts are made from a cozy French terry fleece fabric. A slightly curved hem and loose, athletic fit display a relaxed look with side pockets and an adjustable drawstring waistband. It's complete with a coordinating crewneck sweatshirt for a matching set. Choose from seven fun, on-trend color selections.
JoyLab Mid-Rise Cozy Shorts with Drawstring
These mid-rise cozy shorts from JoyLab are made from a cozy fabric blend with spandex for softness and stretch, intended for chill days spent getting some much-needed rest and relaxation after a long work week. If athleisure heavily infiltrates your wardrobe, these comfy shorts are essential. An adjustable drawstring allows you to get the perfect fit. Side pockets hold your essentials for when you're on the go. Wear with your favorite pair of sneakers and staple tee.
Wild Fable High-Rise Dolphin Shorts
At a mere $12, these Wild Fable high-rise dolphin sweat shorts are a steal with a 4.5-star rating. They provide a comfy fit, crafted with a breathable fabric blend, with side pockets for a functional flair. A front tie is added for effortless wear, available in five versatile colors.
Hot tip: If at any time you're not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, you can return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund.
Vintage Cotton Terry Cutoff Short
Crew's best-selling customer-favorite cotton joggers are back and better than ever, in a cutoff summer style. These vintage cotton terry cutoff shorts are the perfect weight, not too heavy and not too light, just right. Texture varies subtly to give off a worn-in look with ribbed trim at the hem. Sport an easy fit with a 2.5-inch inseam. Crafted from sustainable cotton, these shorts meet Fair Trade certifications. Double the cozy with a complementary hoodie.
Magic Rinse Drawstring Short
Magic Rinse, J. Crew's new four-step process that makes sweat fabrics oh so soft, gives these shorts their comfy, drapey, and lightweight fit and feel. Choose from five vintage shades, pale yellow, weathered rose, dusty ivory, heather platinum, or navy. They feature a 3.5-inch inseam, adjustable drawstring, and sustainable and fair-trade certified cotton. If you love these shorts, complete your outfit with a matching sweatshirt. Reviewers caution that these shorts run large, two to three sizes big.
Champion Cotton Jersey Shorts
With 3,145 5-star ratings, Champion's cotton jersey five-inch inseam shorts are a crowd favorite in gray, heather, or black. They're machine washable and crafted with jersey material, just as soft as your well-loved Champion tee shirt. Get your perfect fit with a drawstring closure. "These are exactly what I was looking for," shared a content customer. "I wanted a pair of shorts that had a 5" inseam that were loose-fitting and easy to move around in... The waistband is perfect, not too tight, and isn't falling off of my waist."
Goodthread Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts
Amazon's brand, Goodthreads, strives to mix effortless style with high-quality pieces that are crafted with care. Made from 87 percent cotton and 13 percent polyester, the Heritage drawstring sweat shorts feature an elastic closure, elasticized waistband, adjustable drawstring, and plush, cozy, cloud-like fleece. These 4.4-star sweat shorts are machine washable and as easy to wear as they are stylish. Select from 12 colors in the comfy short that you'll reach for again and again.
HBY Two Pack Casual Sweat Shorts
Crafted from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, these HBY sweat shorts are designed to take you from your active lifestyle to lounging around on the couch. An elasticized waistband with adjustable drawstring closure provides a slim and flattering fit, for leisure time or working out. These casual shorts are great for staying comfy while traveling, relaxing, or running errands during the summer months.
Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short
The best deal, these French terry fleece shorts from Amazon Essentials are only $15. Made from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, this cozy French terry material is available in six different colors and is machine washable. They feature an adjustable drawstring closure, elasticized waistband, and pockets. With 1,002 5-star ratings, you need a pair or two of these shorts for lounging around, running errands, or catching a workout.
Madewell Airterry Stitched Pocket Sweat Shorts
Madewell curates high quality essentials for everyday wear and versatility, designed to be mixed and matched, made to feel like you've worn and loved them for years. These sweat shorts are constructed of a lightweight and breathable MWL Airterry to keep you cozy all day long. They feature an easy ribbed waistband, roomy stitched pockets, and four-inch inseam in a neutral light heather grey.
The North Face Camp High Waist French Terry Sweat Shorts
North Face creates gear for athletes, modern-day explorers, and urban adventurers alike, backed by proprietary technology and a deep understanding of truly great performance gear. The camp high-waist French terry sweat shorts feature a 2.5-inch inseam, handy pockets, and comfy elastic waist. These versatile French terry sweat shorts are made from a soft and supple cotton. Achieve a cozy, cool look with agave green or pale lime yellow.
Madewell Superbrushed Easygoing Sweat Shorts
Cozy outfits meet luxe sustainable fabrics with Madewell's Make Weekends Longer collection. The pieces exude a carefree extra-day-off feeling. These MWL superbrushed easygoing high-waisted sweat shorts in Icy Heather are made from a ridiculously soft Superbrushed terry, complete with an adjustable drawstring. Mix and match these shorts effortlessly for uber-comfy outfits. When the weekends hit, you'll reach for this go-to pair of shorts time and time again.
Universal Thread Mid-Rise French Terry Pull-On Shorts
Universal Thread's mid-rise French Terry pull-on shorts are 100 percent cotton for lasting soft and breathable comfort, keeping your casual style comfortable. Find your ideal fit with an adjustable drawstring waist. These machine washable sweat shorts feature a three-inch inseam and curved hem for easier movement. Pair with a variety of tops for endless outfit combinations. One five-star reviewer has found her new favorite work-from-home uniform, "So cute! Not hot, but material is thick...BRB ordering more right now."
JoyLab French Terry Mid-Rise Shorts
JoyLab's French terry mid-rise shorts are crafted from a mid-weight fabric, 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex, and available in seven colors. "Target please do not ever stop making these, they are the casual shorts of my dreams," shared a very pleased five-star reviewer. "Fabric is thick and substantial, yet soft and breathable. Good sturdy stitching and construction. Nice pockets. The waistband and drawstring are cut well for versatility -- you can pull them up for a mid-rise or high-rise effect, or down for a slouchy or low-rise look, and the waist will sit nicely either way."
All in Motion Mid-Rise Knit Shorts 5”
Go from yoga to lunch with ease in All in Motion's mid-rise five-inch knit shorts. These sweat shorts are cut in a relaxed silhouette to provide a range of motion, designed for yoga, barre, pilates, dance, and everyday wear. Side pockets add functional flair and hands-free convenience with a full elasticized waistband for the perfect fit that stays put. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric with UPF 50+ keeps you cool year-round and safe from the sun.