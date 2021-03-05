14 Stylish Sundresses on Amazon That’ll Update Your Spring Wardrobe—All Under $40

There's only one thing we think about when we see sunshine on a warm day: spring dresses, linen pants, and flowy tops. Sure, style is always a huge factor, but comfort is the top priority while working from home or running errands. So while loungewear or pajamas have been our go-tos during quarantine, spring is here, and it's finally time to replace your sweats with sundresses that are lightweight, breathable, and oh-so-stylish.
Our list includes trendy styles like maxi dresses, wrap dresses, and slip dresses. And the best part? These sundresses are all under $40 on Amazon, so you can buy more than one!
Your favorite sundress should be affordable, stylish, and comfortable—and this strappy floral dress meets all three criteria. Made with a cotton and spandex blend, the dress is breathable and has a bit of stretch for a flattering fit. We also love its knee-length hem, making it ideal for relaxing in the house or going on backyard picnics for date night. And it comes in over 40 different colorways and patterns!
This cute little number gives us total boho vibes when paired with a frayed bag and an oversized hat. The mini tunic dress has a nice halter-neck design that provides enough coverage on the top, and it also has a relaxed fit that you’ll love when extra warm outside.
Maxi dresses and loungewear sometimes get roped into the same category, but this style from PrettyGarden is an upscale version of the trend that’s just begging to be worn outside. The breathable cotton dress is super versatile for multiple occasions; depending on your accessories, you can wear it to a socially-distanced lunch or wedding. The nice tie-back design gives a unique choker-like appearance, and it ties around the waist for a flattering fit. While we love florals for spring, we also love polka dots.
Wrap maxi dresses are extremely popular for several reasons, and the biggest one is the flattering, adjustable fit. The relaxed, bohemian look of this Zesica dress is so cute too (and it comes in 19 styles). It’s no wonder it has over 5,700 five-star ratings from reviewers who call it “absolutely stunning” and the “perfect summer dress.”
If you love a good wrap dress but aren’t a big fan of the constant tying, this Amazon Essentials faux-wrap dress is just the thing. That’s because it has the flattering look of a wrap without the fuss or worry that the strings may come undone. This sundress has a nice V-neck design and a tie on the side to mimic a traditional wrap. The cap-sleeves are also a bonus, especially if you don’t want a sunburn while outside.
There’s nothing worse than a dress that’s a little too short. Cue this Mitilly midi dress that has the right amount of length for ample coverage without looking like your grandma’s frock. That’s because it has a tie around the waist to show off your curves in all the right places. And those sweet ruffled sleeves are everything. Say hello to your new favorite brunch dress/church dress/everyday dress.
On the warmest days, you’re going to want to wear an outfit that’s breathable and light. Hint: You can’t go wrong with linen. It’s one of the most airy materials out there, and that’s why it’s perfect for spring and summer. This cool pinstripe dress is made with a linen and cotton material that feels soft on the skin and light as a feather. Although this sleeveless dress is loose all around, shoppers especially love the cinched waist that can be adjusted via the front tie, which makes charming ripples at the waistline. And because it’s casual, you can wear in around the house and when going out for a stroll.
Get style and comfort with this off-the-shoulder dress from Miluma. Shoppers who have worn the dress everywhere from the beach to sit-down dinners can’t stop raving about how comfortable and airy it is. They say it’s even proven itself in 90-degree weather! This shift dress has a flowy overlay and flirty “sleeves” that’ll make you feel like you’re on holiday. Choose from 13 solid pastel colors, or better yet, get one in every shade.
Casual, cute, and comfy are three adjectives that sum up this T-shirt dress with over 1,600 five-star ratings—it’s even been called the “most flattering sundress with pockets.” The spring dress gives you the feel of soft loungewear with the look of a brunch outfit. It also has a nice, casual crew-neck style that’s ideal for WFH days. Yes, you could say it’s the whole package.
Slip dresses are definitely making a comeback, and this pick is one to keep your eye on. Throw it on under a light jean jacket for windy days or wear it on its own when the temperatures rise. This particular style has a fun geometric pattern in a range of lively pastel colors. It also has adjustable straps and a unique V-neck design in the front and the back.
Spring has sprung with this mini that’s a quintessential spring dress thanks to its bright, sunny color and petite florals. The fitted bodice is complemented with a loose, flowing bottom that has a ripple effect around the stomach area (read: it’s flattering). And because comfort is everything, there’s also smocking material around the back for extra stretch—especially handy for women with larger busts. We also like the length of this dress. Not too short, and not too long!
If you’re looking for a casual dress that can also be dressed up, this midi might be the one for you. All of Nerlerolian’s strappy split dresses are available in solid colors, making the style a great base for gold accessories or heels if you’re feeling fancy. Unlike other midi dresses on the list, this one has a modest slit on the side that shoppers like because it reaches a bit above the knee. And best of all, the split top is ideal for hiding bras or silicone pasties.
This dress from Mitilly has the coveted A-line shape that goes in a little at the waist and extends out at the bottom. The casual swing dress gives off total spring vibes with the sleeveless cut, lined buttons, and tiered construction. It’s also available with ruffled sleeves too, in case one isn’t enough.
Normally, shift dresses are simple in design and fall straight down from your shoulders, but we’ve had our eyes on this tunic option that deviates from the norm. The tunic has a three-tier design that adds an exciting dimension to the dress. And over 2,000 shoppers love the loose fit and long sleeves that are stylish, but won’t make you feel hot. However, if you’re into the baby-doll look, the dress is available with ruffle sleeves as well.