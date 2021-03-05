14 Stylish Sundresses on Amazon That’ll Update Your Spring Wardrobe—All Under $40

Buy It: Starting at $12; amazon.com

On the warmest days, you’re going to want to wear an outfit that’s breathable and light. Hint: You can’t go wrong with linen. It’s one of the most airy materials out there, and that’s why it’s perfect for spring and summer. This cool pinstripe dress is made with a linen and cotton material that feels soft on the skin and light as a feather. Although this sleeveless dress is loose all around, shoppers especially love the cinched waist that can be adjusted via the front tie, which makes charming ripples at the waistline. And because it’s casual, you can wear in around the house and when going out for a stroll.