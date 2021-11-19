The Best Purses on Amazon To Shop Now, According to Thousands of Reviews
Whenever we're looking for something stylish that won't necessarily break the bank, Amazon has become the one-stop shop for all things kitchen (hello, adorable bamboo toaster tongs), home, and fashion. Accessories are the easiest way to update your wardrobe for any season, but can sometimes end up costing more than you'd like. That's when we turn to Amazon, which is hiding a whole world of affordable handbags to throw into your weekly rotation.
Whether you want a new work tote that you can weigh down without any concern or you're looking for fun statement bags to bring out for weekend dinners and special occasions, the shoppers of Amazon have you covered. We've rounded up the best purses on Amazon to shop now, according to thousands of reviews.
Best Small Tote: Ynique Shoulder Tote Bag
Best Big Tote: Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Bag
Best Shoulder Bag: JW Pei Gabbi Handbag
Best Cross-Body: Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag
Best Clutch: Charming Tailor Faux Suede Clutch Bag
Best Clear: WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Best Bucket Bag: The Drop Avalon Bag
Best Backpack: B&E Life Leather Backpack
Best Top Handle Bag: The Drop Diana Top Handle Bag
Related Items
Best Small Tote: Ynique Shoulder Tote Bag
Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers have reviewed this reliable tote that comes in over 35 color options and has multiple zip pockets to keep your things organized, including one to securely close the tote when traveling.
BUY IT: $28.99; amazon.com
Best Big Tote: Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Bag
Fans of classic black totes that have plenty of room for your laptop, magazines, on-the-go beauty essentials, and more, this best-seller with over 16,000 Amazon reviews has you covered.
BUY IT: $13.50; amazon.com
Best Shoulder Bag: JW Pei Gabbi Handbag
This trendy handbag has stolen the hearts of bargain hunters everywhere, because it looks like certain designer shoulder bags that cost a thousand dollars more. Choose from over 10 color options.
BUY IT: $79.99; amazon.com
Best Cross-Body: Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag
Everyone needs a statement cross-body bag to take out to dinner with the girls, and this one is the perfect accessory, whether you go for a fun pattern like this snakeskin print or a versatile staple like the black or beige.
BUY IT: $75; amazon.com
Best Clutch: Charming Tailor Faux Suede Clutch Bag
For the rare times when you need something small and stylish, this affordable envelope clutch is there. It comes with a detachable chain strap that you can add or remove anytime, and the snap closure ensures none of your belongings will fall out. Choose from many color options.
BUY IT: $26.83; amazon.com
Best Clear: WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
In the South, there is almost always an event or two that calls for a stadium-ready clear bag, whether you're heading to a football game or a country music concert. If you're looking for something unique, choose one of the tinted clear colors.
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
Best Bucket Bag: The Drop Avalon Bag
Say hello to the prettiest 40 bucks you've ever spent. When choosing a handbag that you'll be pulling out for dinners and fun occasions, don't be afraid to choose a statement-making color. If you love it, snag it in one of the neutral options, too.
BUY IT: $39.90; amazon.com
Best Backpack: B&E Life Leather Backpack
It's never a bad idea to have a backpack for travel days that doesn't look like your high-school nylon sack. This faux leather option comes in many colors and has raked in nearly 7,000 Amazon reviews.
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Best Top Handle Bag: The Drop Diana Top Handle Bag
Another eye-catching design that will be bringing in all the compliments, this tiny top-handle bag is the new clutch. Croc-embossed texture always makes accessories look high-end, even at a wallet-friendly price.
BUY IT: $39.90; amazon.com