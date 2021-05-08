12 Maxi Dresses on Amazon That You’ll Want to Wear Every Day
Spring and summer months bring a lot of change—and when it comes to our closets, there's nothing we welcome more than bright, loose-fitting clothing. And the quintessential warm-weather staple has got to be the maxi dress. It's everything shoppers want in a flattering outfit due to its fitted top that tapers off to give you a loose-flowing bottom that's typically cut right by the ankles.
It's a relaxed fit that's as comfortable as your favorite loungewear set. You'll love that it's versatile enough to casually wear for errands, yet stylish enough to dress up for a wedding. Plus, its flowy fit is ideal for the Southern heat, keeping you cool as a cucumber while outside.
Whether you're jumping on the maxi dress train for the first time or are looking for new options, this list of long dresses is worth a peek. From floral styles to off-the-shoulder looks, you can find just what you're looking for, and they're all available on Amazon, so you'll get them in a matter of days. With affordability in mind, you'll be happy to know this list starts at just $15, so you can buy more than one!
- Best Overall: VintageClothing Button Up Maxi Dress
- Best Budget: 28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Maxi Dress
- Best Floral: Ecowish Wrap Floral Maxi Dress
- Best Casual: Huskary Summer Maxi Dress
- Best Boho: Zesica Bohemian Wrap Dress
- Best Spaghetti Strap: Ouges Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
- Best Halter: PrettyGarden Halter Maxi Dress
- Best Size-Inclusive: Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
- Best With Sleeves: Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress
- Best With Long Sleeves: SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Chiffon Maxi Dress
- Best Strapless: Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress
- Best Cotton: BerryGo Embroidery Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Best Overall: VintageClothing Button Up Maxi Dress
A classic maxi dress with pretty feminine details? Yes, please! The VintageClothing maxi dress is beautiful in its own right with over 40 gorgeous prints and summery colors. The long dress has a stretchy waist, a V-neck cut, and a tassel drawstring. It also has a pretty button-down detail that shoppers say has a flap underneath to prevent gaping—a major plus for larger busts. The buttons act as a closure right up until the knee area before tapering off for a maxi-dress flow and extra breathability. Shoppers who love this best-selling dress say it’s comfortable and that they get “a ton of compliments” every time they wear it.
Best Budget: 28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Maxi Dress
Flowy and totally lounge-worthy, the 28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Maxi Dress is made with stretchy fabric that’s comfortable for all-day wear. Shoppers say it’s “super flattering” too. This particular style has wide straps that’ll hide away your bra and a cinched waist with little pleats for a complimentary look that drapes nicely over the stomach area. And for anyone dreaming of (or planning) a holiday vacation, this maxi dress will surely put you in the mood: It comes in 13 tropical prints that feature plants like hibiscus, bird of paradise, and palms that are native to the steamy region.
Best Floral: Ecowish Wrap Floral Maxi Dress
You can’t upgrade your spring/summer closet without getting a floral maxi dress. The Ecowish dress is everything you’d want in an outfit from its feminine flower print to its flattering wrap design that gently hugs your curves. Its tie closure lets you adjust the fit, and shoppers say it comes with a modesty closure in the chest area, so you can wear it to family gatherings or church without showing too much. Another reviewer tip is to size up to conceal cleavage. It’s made with a lightweight polyester fabric, which is perfect for warm temperatures, and has short flutter sleeves that people love.
Best Casual: Huskary Summer Maxi Dress
Planning to run errands, but refuse to wear jeans? We hear ya. This Amazon best-seller just might fit the bill. It comes in trendy styles like tie dye and florals and it has a drapey look that’s casual enough to relax in once you’re done grocery shopping. You can thank its polyester spandex blend for that, which gives it a soft and stretchy feel shoppers really like. It also has a stylish slit on the side and pockets! It’s no wonder the dress has over 8,500 five-star ratings from people who say it’s flattering and cute. And while this can be your go-to house dress, reviewers say they’ve worn it for everything from walking the dog to vacationing.
Best Boho: Zesica Bohemian Wrap Dress
For a bohemian look that revels in that wanderlust mindset, you can’t go wrong with the Zesica wrap dress that has nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are obsessed with its design. As a true wrap dress, it has a tie closure at the side to give you an hourglass shape while also creating a V-neck appearance. The overlay of material also gives it a slimming effect, which is why many people call it “very flattering,” while others say it’s their favorite summer dress. One reviewer even says it’s “even prettier in person.” Shop it in 22 fun prints and colors.
Best Spaghetti Strap: Ouges Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Spaghetti strap dresses are a classic, and now you can get that traditional elegance in a maxi dress with this little number from Ouges. Shoppers love the feminine details that subtly show off the figure thanks to its V-neck design and tie waist knot. It also has a soft, silky material that hides the “tummy pooch” and has a billowy bottom that moves effortlessly while walking. Plus, there are so many cute styles to choose from—29, to be exact! If you’re having a hard time choosing just one, you’re not alone. Amazon reviewers say they’ve bought the Ouges maxi dress in various colors because it’s that good.
Best Halter: PrettyGarden Halter Maxi Dress
Halter tops are back in style this year, and Amazon shoppers are here for it. For one, it has a conservative design that people absolutely love while also looking super fashionable at the same time. And the PrettyGarden maxi dress is the perfect option for every event under the sun. It has a belted waist, an empire silhouette, and sleeveless design; however, the wide choker-look gives the dress a chic aesthetic that sets it apart from the rest. Shoppers also say they appreciate the built-in slip that provides a layer of security. It’s available in vibrant colors, unique polka-dot patterns, and florals.
Best Size-Inclusive: Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
Milumia makes some of the prettiest dresses on Amazon that are designed specifically for women with a bit more body. Over 2,200 shoppers are obsessed with this particular cold-shoulder option that comes in tropical and floral patterns that are equal parts cute and complimentary. With a cold shoulder, you’ll get the strappy look of a spaghetti strap with extra arm coverage in the most “flattering way, according to reviewers” It also has a pleated waist that accentuates curves and has a little slit to show off some leg. The dress is available in sizes large to 3x and comes in 10 styles that shoppers say will make you “feel like a goddess.”
Best With Sleeves: Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress
Looking for something with more coverage up top? Go with the Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress that’s designed with loose flutter sleeves and a modest V-neck for family events or Zoom meetings. Crafted with comfort in mind, this maxi dress is made with silky soft viscose and stretchy elastane, making the Amazon Essentials dress totally lounge-worthy and “perfect for hot summers.” The best part is this comfy maxi can easily be dressed up for date nights too, which is why shoppers call it their “go-to” dress. Shop it in 15 colors from confetti to solid prints.
Best With Long Sleeves: SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Chiffon Maxi Dress
indulge in your favorite trend post-August. Meet the SweatyRocks long-sleeve chiffon dress that delivers all the flowiness of a maxi with some coverage to keep you comfy in 60-degree weather. The loose sleeves have an elastic at the wrist for a definitive fit, the cinched waist emphasizes your figure, and the flowy skirt is flattering and comfy to wear, according to shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. It also has this unique square neckline that draws the attention to your neck. So on trend!
Best Strapless: Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress
Flirty and fun, the Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress is designed with an off-the-shoulder cut with a flouncy overlay material that has an “effortlessly put-together” look. Plus, some shoppers say that overlapping lets them go braless! Unlike other strapless dresses, this one has an elastic band around the top to hold it in place and an accentuating waist to give you a billowy look without hiding your curves. Reviewers say the material has just the right amount of weight to it to prevent see-through debacles, while also being breathable. People have worn it casually to the beach and family gatherings. However, it’s also a favorite among new mamas looking for stylish maternity dresses.
Best Cotton: BerryGo Embroidery Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
There’s a reason why many people jump at cotton-made clothing during the warm season. Hint: It’s breathable and lightweight. But you don’t have to wear a cotton T-shirt to brunch to get those airy benefits! For brunch-worthy style that’ll keep you cool, try the BerryGo maxi dress that’s beautifully designed with spaghetti straps, a pretty V neckline, and a cottagecore-eqsue embroidery that over 2,300 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with. People love it so much, they’ve worn it on vacation trips as well as for big life moments like engagement photoshoots to elopement ceremonies. It comes in solid pastels and floral prints.