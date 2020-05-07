The Best High-Waisted Leggings That'll Make You Never Want To Put On Real Pants Again

We bless the day that athleisure leggings became the hippest thing on the street since parachute pants. All that stretch, tummy control, and booty lifting without having to put on a rigid pair of pants? It's enough to make a woman go giddy. Not only do we trust leggings to keep everything rocking and rolling during a workout session, but we turn to them when we just want something other than pajamas to hang out at home or run to the grocery. That's the magic of a good pair of high-waisted workout leggings: the instant feeling of being put-together even when we're barely off the couch.

We've rounded up the best high-waisted leggings on the market that cover all your pants-averse needs, from exercising to running errands to going on date night, while keeping everything shaped up and looking tight. (Ladies, you get it.) Shop the cult-favorite black leggings with thousands of five-star reviews, the not-your-coach's leather Spanx leggings, the trendy tie-dye movie-night leggings, and more. Then forget all about those boring pants in the closet.