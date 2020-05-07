The Best High-Waisted Leggings That'll Make You Never Want To Put On Real Pants Again
We bless the day that athleisure leggings became the hippest thing on the street since parachute pants. All that stretch, tummy control, and booty lifting without having to put on a rigid pair of pants? It's enough to make a woman go giddy. Not only do we trust leggings to keep everything rocking and rolling during a workout session, but we turn to them when we just want something other than pajamas to hang out at home or run to the grocery. That's the magic of a good pair of high-waisted workout leggings: the instant feeling of being put-together even when we're barely off the couch.
We've rounded up the best high-waisted leggings on the market that cover all your pants-averse needs, from exercising to running errands to going on date night, while keeping everything shaped up and looking tight. (Ladies, you get it.) Shop the cult-favorite black leggings with thousands of five-star reviews, the not-your-coach's leather Spanx leggings, the trendy tie-dye movie-night leggings, and more. Then forget all about those boring pants in the closet.
Best Overall: Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
You hear about these leggings before you see them—and that is because they're beloved enough to have garnered over 5,000 five-star reviews on Nordstrom. Comments boast everything from "best leggings ever" to "I'm on my fourth pair already." With just enough compression and a no-slip high waist, these are leggings worth living in.
Buy It: $59; nordstrom.com
Best Full-Coverage: Beyond Yoga Ombré High Waist 7/8 Leggings
We love a little flair, y'all. These leggings come in two pretty ombré colors—charcoal gray and ballet pink—and are speckled in gold flecks. Flair for days. An ultra-high waist and buttery-soft stretch ensures you can do everything from yoga to grocery shopping with just a touch of glamour.
Buy It: $66 (on sale!); nordstrom.com
Best Cropped: Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Believe it or not, brightly colored leggings are hard to find. So when we found these eco-friendly leggings, we clicked add to cart faster than you can say hoppin' John. They offer a more snug, compressed fit for those who desire leggings that'll suck you in, while still being flexible enough to exercise in. Pick from ten different vibrant colors. (Our favorite is watermelon pink!)
Buy It: $68; nordstrom.com
Best Multitasker: Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
We can't get enough pairs of these super flattering patterned leggings, especially this charcoal leopard print. Spanx knows how to suck that tummy in and lift that booty without making us feel like a stuffed sausage, and that's huge for every woman out there. That's why we got very excited when the brand started coming out with wearable everyday leggings that can be dressed up or down for errands. Made in a stretchy knit with a perfect seamless fit, you'll never want to put pants on again.
Buy It: $68; nordstrom.com
Best for Exercising: Nike Floral Side Detail Training Dri-FIT Tights
Don't worry about anything slipping while you work out—these Nike leggings have you covered with all the sweat-wicking, figure-hugging, Dri-FIT technology. That doesn't mean we have to be boring, though. Candy-red leggings with a floral print detail down each side makes that morning walk feel a little less monotonous.
Buy It: $45 (on sale!); dillards.com
Best for Lounging: Free People Om Shanti Tie Dye Leggings
If you want high-waisted, we'll raise you these tie-dyed lounge leggings that have an ultra-high ribbed waist that has just a touch of comfy sculpting power. Each leg is perforated down the side for ultimate breathability. Plus, who doesn't want a pair of cozy pink house leggings? They also come in black tie-dye.
Buy It: $52.80 (on sale!); nordstrom.com
Best Knee-Length: Kinesis High Rise Knee Leggings
When you want the breathability of shorts—it's hot out there!—but prefer more coverage, try a cropped legging that hits at or just below the knee. These lavender leggings come in a sueded jersey fabric that is oh-so buttery-soft and perfect for neighborhood walks and lazy afternoons alike. Plus, the high waist gives just enough tummy control.
Buy It: $35.40 (on sale!); dillards.com
Best Joggers: Kinesis High Rise Slim Sueded Jersey Joggers
Some days, you just don't want your leggings to be tight. Let those legs breathe with a slim high-waisted jogger in a stretchy material. You still get all the things you love in a legging, like moisture-wicking fabric and a tummy-smoothing ribbed waistband, but with total comfort and lounge potential.
Buy It: $59; dillards.com
Best Faux Leather: Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings
Whoever thought to make leggings that are cute enough to wear out on the town is a hero in our eyes. Oh yeah, Spanx did it again. These faux leather moto leggings can be worn with a white tee and sneakers for something casual or dressed up with a blousy top and heels for a weekend look. No matter your style, one thing's for certain: These babies will sculpt and lift everything like nothing you've ever worn. Worth every penny.
Buy It: $110; nordstrom.com
Best Bike Shorts: Girlfriend Collective High Waist Bike Shorts
Bike shorts are back, baby—but luckily this time, you've got a figure-sculpting, booty-lifting option that comes in a ton of bright colors. (Or black, if you're into the basics.) Made from recycled water bottles, these high-waisted bike shorts are a way to zhuzh up your workout routine in seconds, and let's be honest, we can always use the motivation.
Buy It: $48; nordstrom.com