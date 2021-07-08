8 Breezy Floral Dresses to Wear on Warm, Sunny Days—All Under $40

Best Mini: Naggoo Summer Wrap Ruffle Mini Dress

Whether you're heading to lunch with pals or walking around a trendy part of town, looking cute will come effortlessly with the Naggoo ruffle mini dress. Made with breathable polyester and stretchy spandex, the comfy wrap dress keeps you cool while out and about, which is why shoppers call it a "closet staple." As a true wrap dress, it comes together by tying the inner and outer strings and knotting them at the side. Although this is a mini, it's not too short—though it depends on your height, many reviewers confirm it hits right by the knee. It's available in floral and polka-dot prints, and it's on sale right now.