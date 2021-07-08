8 Breezy Floral Dresses to Wear on Warm, Sunny Days—All Under $40
A flowy dress will always be a summer go-to for us down South. And when it comes to style? A floral dress is a definite favorite. Whether the print is bursting with color or blooming with tiny baby's breath, we'll take it. After all, there truly is no better time to wear florals than during warm weather. And trust us, if we could, we'd wear floral summer dresses every single day.
Whether you're going for a dainty cottagecore look with puffed sleeves and embroidered details or are in the mood for bold colors and interesting prints, we have you covered for brunch, church, and everything in between. Below, you'll find floral dresses in every style under the sun: We're talking spaghetti-strap options, boho maxis, customizable wrap dresses, and off-the-shoulder numbers in a wide range of sizes. And if something catches your eye, don't worry about the price—all of them are under $40.
8 Best Floral Dresses for Summer 2021
- Best Overall: Halife Spaghetti Strap Floral Sundress
- Best Value: VintageClothing Flowy Summer Sundress
- Best Boho: Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress
- Best Mini: Naggoo Summer Wrap Ruffle Mini Dress
- Best Maxi: Milumia Button Up Floral Maxi Dress
- Best Embroidered: Shineflow Short Sleeve Embroidered Floral Dress
- Best Off the Shoulder: Floerns Floral Off-Shoulder Split A-Line Dress
- Best Puff-Sleeved: R. Vivimos Floral Puff-Sleeved Vintage Midi Dress
Best Overall: Halife Spaghetti Strap Floral Sundress
The most classic sundress has got to be the spaghetti strap, and if you're looking for a simple style to wear over and over again, this is it. Of the 14 available solids and floral patterns for the Halife floral sundress, the navy with the striking white lily print is a particularly gorgeous statement. And because fun details make an outfit unique, the long dress has tortoiseshell buttons lining the front, as well as two small pockets to stash your keys and phone.
Best Value: VintageClothing Flowy Summer Sundress
The VintageClothing summer sundress is an Amazon shopper (and Southern Living editor) favorite this season. The dress has a stretchy waist that shows off your curves and a cute tassel detail in the front. There are so many cute floral prints to choose from in various colors, from sunny yellow to moody blue. We love that they're designed with different styles in mind, like bohemian, tropical, and even garden party-esque—which means you can totally wear it to high tea. Meanwhile, you'll love the quarter-length sleeves that provide coverage from the sun and the conservative V-neck cut.
Best Boho: Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress
Bohemian-inspired patterns are a summer go-to, partially because they're typically found on light and flowy pieces that are comfortable to wear on casual days (and who doesn't like feeling comfy when it's 80 degrees outside?). The Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress has a freewheeling aesthetic thanks to its vibrant colorblocked print and ruffled hem. The maxi wrap dress ties at the side, allowing you to customize your fit, and the overlapping material creates a little slit to show just a hint of leg.
Best Mini: Naggoo Summer Wrap Ruffle Mini Dress
Whether you're heading to lunch with pals or walking around a trendy part of town, looking cute will come effortlessly with the Naggoo ruffle mini dress. Made with breathable polyester and stretchy spandex, the comfy wrap dress keeps you cool while out and about, which is why shoppers call it a "closet staple." As a true wrap dress, it comes together by tying the inner and outer strings and knotting them at the side. Although this is a mini, it's not too short—though it depends on your height, many reviewers confirm it hits right by the knee. It's available in floral and polka-dot prints, and it's on sale right now.
Best Maxi: Milumia Button Up Floral Maxi Dress
Retro fashion gets a modern upgrade with this floral maxi dress from Milumia. The popular Amazon pick has a 1970s-reminiscent pattern that's pretty and feminine and a big, billowy skirt that moves beautifully as you walk. Plus, it also allows for a breeze, keeping you cool on exceptionally hot days. The flattering cinched waist accentuates your curves, and it provides mild coverage up top with a not-too-low neckline and short sleeves.
Best Embroidered: Shineflow Short Sleeve Embroidered Floral Dress
If this dress makes you think about dropping everything and living a carefree life in the countryside, we hear you. The popularity of cottage-esque looks rose in conjunction with the collective fantasy of relaxed, nature-filled lifestyles outside of the city this past year. The Shineflow dress embraces cottagecore vibes with its simple but captivating embroidered floral design on the top and hem. The mid-length skirt has forgiving pleats and a comfy elastic waistband that gives the dress definition. The silky-soft dress also has pretty flutter sleeves and a high neckline with a subtle scalloped trim. It's a look you'll love wearing this summer and every summer.
Best Off-the-Shoulder: Floerns Floral Off-Shoulder Split A-Line Dress
"Beautiful" and "lightweight" are just two words customers use to describe this Floerns off-the-shoulder dress. The bold style can be dressed up with chunky heels or down with white sneakers, though no matter how you wear it, shoppers confirm that you'll get "so many compliments." The Amazon best-seller has a stretchy bodice and off-shoulder "sleeves" that can accommodate a wide range of busts and arm shapes (the dress comes in sizes up to 3XL). The smocked texture helps to conceal a strapless bra or pasties, and the shin-length body with small pleats around the waist flatter the midsection.
Best Puff Sleeved: R. Vivimos Floral Puff-Sleeved Vintage Midi Dress
The vintage-cottagecore aesthetic isn't going away anytime soon, and thank goodness, because its pretty, delicate, and breezy details are perfect for warm weather. This R. Vivimos midi dress has beautiful puffed sleeves that at least one shopper says makes them feel "like a princess." It also has a ruched bodice and ruffled detailing on the bust, which adds to its fairytale-like feel. The cotton-blend dress feels cool even in hot weather, and the flowy skirt has little gatherings stemming from the waist that drive home the cottagecore vibe.