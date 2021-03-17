12 Easter Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Your Holiday—All Under $40

Looking your best on Easter Sunday is an easy task when you have the right outfit ideas and accessories in your closet. While anything you already have will probably look great, adding something new to your wardrobe is always exciting, especially when it's an Easter dress that's perfect for church. Whether you're going to an outdoor service or spending quality time with loved ones this year, these are the best Easter dresses on Amazon that'll give you something extra pretty to wear at an affordable price point.
Our list is blooming with spring trends for 2021, like breezy smocked dresses and flattering wrap dresses. And of course, there are a handful of Easter dresses here designed with pastel hues and floral prints that wonderfully represent the season of renewal. For a stylish yet conservative look, you can't go wrong with these Easter dresses which are all under $40—you can even buy one for Sunday's festivities and another for brunch.
A modest, cap-sleeved dress is just the thing for Easter Sunday. This one from Lark & Ro is made with breathable polyester fabric and stretchy elastane that works well with its flattering fit and flare style. It comes in nine stylish prints and looks fancy enough for service or work. But trust us: It’s super comfy for WFH days, too.
Spending the day Easter egg hunting with the kiddos? Count on this colorful dress that’s made with a breezy linen and cotton blend, ideal for running around in the yard. Shoppers love the drawstring design that cinches at the waist, and its modest V-neck and hemline makes it perfect for the holiday.
Smocked dresses are extremely trendy for spring 2021, according to Amazon experts who say it’s all about the flowy, oversized look this season. This babydoll dress comes in 21 prints, but for Easter, we especially love this floral pattern in ginger that will brighten up any room. Also, those ruffles are so, so cute.
Sundresses aren’t just for relaxing in the backyard. Take that comfy approach to service this year with the Angashion Spaghetti Strap Sundress. It’s loose, flowy, and totally church-worthy with a long hemline that goes slightly below the knees (but won’t look like grandma’s dress). Another positive? It has pockets!
This midi dress is like an elevated version of your favorite T-shirt dress. It has a crew cut design up top, and a tie around the waist to accentuate curves. Shoppers also love the “buttery soft” material of this dress that’s both comfy and stretchy. Hint: You can wear it while lounging and feel like you’re still wearing pajamas.
There’s nothing more elegant and effortless than a maxi dress, and this one from top-seller PrettyGarden has all the makings of the ideal Easter dress. From its modest halter neck to its internationally oversized look to its long hem, this pick totally fulfills our wish list. It’s also made of lightweight cotton so you’ll feel cool, calm, and collected—even if it’s 80 degrees out.
This cotton-blend shift dress comes in an adorable pastel mint color that’s just right for the holiday. If it’s still a little chilly where you are, this tunic dress can provide an added layer of protection thanks to its long-sleeved design. But if you thought it’s only for spring, think again. This versatile dress is super lightweight and is thin enough to be worn all summer, too.
This feminine bohemian dress is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. The pretty VintageClothing dress has earned over 5,700 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it is flattering, comfortable, and worth the buy. The cinched waist gives you the “perfect hourglass shape,” and it has an accordion design for extra stretch. It comes in over 45 gorgeous floral prints, so you can get more than one.
This striped belted dress gives us major nautical vibes, and we’re totally into it. The pattern is very on-trend this season, but it’s definitely a change from the floral print you’re bound to see on Easter Sunday, so you can stand out in the pew. The front belt adds some dimension to the dress, and it’s the right length to show just a bit of skin.
Wrap dresses are all the rage right now, and there isn’t a cuter option than the Zesica Floral Wrap Dress. This dress style is especially popular for its slimming effect thanks to the wrap design. It ties on the side with a sweet bow to create the flattering V-neck shape that’s iconic to the trend. One reviewer even noted that the dress comes with a little clasp that you can sew on to hide cleavage, if you’d like a more modest look. We also like the high-low design that sets it apart from others on this list.
Like the name suggests, this dress looks kind of like an apron, but 10 times nicer. The Goodthreads dress has a simple design that goes with practically everything. It has thick straps that’ll hide your bra, and is lined with buttons down the front of it. On top of it being stylish, this dress is made with linen and cotton materials, so you can count on it being easy and comfortable.
Hosting a nice outdoor luncheon after service? This beautiful A-line dress has a “fun, fancy” look about it that Amazon shoppers say is perfect for special occasions. This comfortable dress is designed with standout features like flutter sleeves and a fit and flare shape that reviewers say “fits like a dream.” We especially like this light blue color for Easter, but there are 19 other vibrant shades that we’re eyeing too.