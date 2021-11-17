Amazon Dropped Thousands of Fashion Deals on Dresses, Sweaters, and Boots—Here Are the Best Under $40
Get in on all the latest fashion trends at seriously stellar prices before the holiday shopping season even begins! How? It may be hard to imagine, but Black Friday is nearly here. And that means you can score on tons of home decor, kitchen cookware, and fashion deals—up to 57 percent off.
With thousands of fashion sales going on right now, it'll be easy to put together holiday outfits for every family gathering this season! If you're used to huddling outside the mall for doorbusters, don't stress. You don't have to wait until the official Black Friday sale event on November 26 to cash in, because Amazon is already slashing prices on dresses, sweaters, jeans, and boots. We found the best options that are extremely stylish, all for under $40.
Best Early Black Friday Dress Deals
From sweater dresses to cute cocktail numbers, there's no shortage of options on Amazon. If you're looking for a dress that'll keep you warm and look great with knee-high boots, consider this turtleneck oversized sweater dress that's 26 percent off right now. However, if you want something a little more elevated, may we suggest this flattering tie waist dress that has cute lantern sleeves and comes in 25 colors.
- Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, Starting at $41.99 (orig. $56.99)
- Longyuan Long-Sleeved T-Shirt Swing Dress, Starting at $27.19 (orig. $40.99)
- Prettygarden Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress, Starting at $32.99 (orig. 34.99)
- Mansy Mock Wrap Sweater Mini Dress, Starting at $40.99 (orig. $50.99)
- Cosonsen Swing Shift V-Neck Dress, Starting at $27.98 (orig. $34.99)
Best Early Black Friday Sweater and Top Deals
There are also so many stylish sweaters and tops that are on sale, including this off-shoulder long sleeve that has more than 8,300 five-star ratings and looks elegant enough for Thanksgiving dinner. We're also super into shackets this year. They're fairly lightweight while having that coveted fall aesthetic, and this corduroy button down option is one to have in your closet. It comes in more than 30 styles, including this cute plaid print.
- Lacozy Off-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top, Starting at $22.79 with coupon (orig. $46)
- Grecerelle Cowl Neck Knit Pullover Sweater, Starting at $38.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Astylush Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan, Starting at $33.14 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- Miholl Lace Long Sleeve Blouse, Starting at $22.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket, Starting at $33.23 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
Best Early Black Friday Jean and Pant Deals
It's sweater weather, which also means it's time to start wearing jeans again! To replenish your stock, consider these skinny jeans from Levi's that hug your curves and have a good amount of stretch. Read: They're even comfy post-Thanksgiving dinner. You'll also love that they're 51 percent off. But if you want full-on comfort, these jean leggings are a winner. They disguise themselves as jeans thanks to the denim wash, and are made with six percent stretchy spandex.
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, Starting at $33.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Boot Cut Jeans, Starting at $31.44 (orig. $41)
- Hue Essential Denim Leggings, Starting at $31.01 (orig. $42)
- Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings, Starting at $13.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Dokotoo Casual Jogger Pants, Starting at $26.99 (orig. $32.99)
Best Early Black Friday Footwear
Stylish kicks under $40 are hard to come by, but we did some serious digging to find cute options on sale—and many are half off. For example, these popular Superga sneakers that are a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, are up to 50 percent off. They're loved for their classic look and otherworldly comfort, so get 'em fast! For a stylish pair of boots, look no further than this ankle pick from Soda that has a chunky heel and a faux leather exterior. Trés chic!
- Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker, Starting at $39.95 (orig. $79)
- Dream Pairs Faux Fur Suede Moccasin Slippers, Starting at $36.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Soda Lug Sole Gore Ankle Boots, Starting at $38.99 (orig. $89.99)
- LifeStride Xandy Riding Boot, Starting at $50.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Skechers Cleo Bewitch Flats, Starting at $31.88 (orig. $50)