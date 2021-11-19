I Love a Good Budget Buy, and These Are the Fashion Deals I'm Shopping on Black Friday
I'll admit it: Days leading up to Black Friday, I am 100 percent one of those people constantly checking big-ticket items to see if they're on sale. Anything from kitchen appliances to home essentials like Le Creuset cookware and Roomba robot vacuums are always on my radar—but once I've scored those expensive buys, I always do some fashion retail therapy. And Black Friday is the perfect time to shop because there are literally thousands of fashion and clothing deals happening right now on Amazon. They're so good, you won't be able to resist.
Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Fashion Deals on Amazon
- Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Sweater, Starting at $41.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans, Starting at $42.81 (orig. $69.50)
- Db Moon Long-Sleeved Empire Waist Dress, Starting at $26 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Satina High-Waisted Leggings, Starting at $15.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Astylish Corduroy Button Down Shacket, Starting at $33.24 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, Starting at $119.99 (orig. $129)
- Teleties Hair Ties, Starting at $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Boot, Starting at $100.75 (orig. $140)
- Furtalk Knitted Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, Starting at $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Ecowish Halter Maxi Dress, Starting at $36.99 (orig. $46.99)
With fall weather (and blissful 60-degree cold fronts) projected this time of year, I'm focusing my efforts on shopping cozy sweaters, long dresses, and booties that are all from best-selling and popular brands like Levi's and Lucky Brand. The best part is these deals give you up to 38 percent off right now.
Upgrading your classic knitwear is easy with this cute turtleneck knit sweater that I've been eyeing for a while now. The oversized sweater is both comfy and flattering at the same time. Plus, it has a batwing sleeve and a high-low hem which gives it an elevated look. You can get it over 30 colors, so buy it in bulk and wear it multiple times over the holidays. I'm also obsessed with these now-$43 Levi's skinny jeans that fit me so well. They have a good amount of stretch, and since I'm on the shorter side, I love that there are three length options as well.
During the Black Friday shopping event, I'm also keeping tabs on fall dresses that I can wear right now and in the wintertime. This casual long-sleeved option has been on my wish list mainly because it's designed with a stretchy waist and has little gatherings over the stomach for a flattering look—not to mention a perfect option to wear for Thanksgiving. However, this South Florida-native knows that the weather can be a little iffy, which is why I'm adding this halter maxi dress to my cart. It has a conservative neckline, a cute ruffled hem, and a fit that accentuates the waist. I chose this warm color for fall, but it also comes in 35 other prints.
To see other deals I'm shopping ahead of Black Friday, scroll through the list below. Keep in mind that these discounted prices won't last, so if you see something you like, jump on it!