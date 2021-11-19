I Love a Good Budget Buy, and These Are the Fashion Deals I'm Shopping on Black Friday

Upgrading your classic knitwear is easy with this cute turtleneck knit sweater that I've been eyeing for a while now. The oversized sweater is both comfy and flattering at the same time. Plus, it has a batwing sleeve and a high-low hem which gives it an elevated look. You can get it over 30 colors, so buy it in bulk and wear it multiple times over the holidays. I'm also obsessed with these now-$43 Levi's skinny jeans that fit me so well. They have a good amount of stretch, and since I'm on the shorter side, I love that there are three length options as well.