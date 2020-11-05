Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Cozy Joggers—and They Only Cost $13
At this point, we’re living exclusively in our sweatpants. And despite already owning a variety of cozy styles, we’re always open to purchasing more—especially when they come with rave reviews. With a nearly perfect five-star rating, Athletic Works Soft Joggers from Walmart not only accomplish the former, but they also cost just $13.
With a relaxed, mid-rise jogger design, these pants are certainly cute, but are they worth their 97 percent recommendation rating? According to customers, they are. Shoppers say the joggers are incredibly soft, stretchy, and lightweight—keeping them comfortably warm without causing them to overheat.
Sweats can easily feel sloppy, but these joggers have elastic ankle bands to give off a sleeker silhouette that reviewers say is so cute, it can easily be dressed up or dressed down depending on your mood. Walmart shoppers also like that the joggers feature an adjustable string-band design, offering a more customizable fit, and bonus pockets for storing their belongings. In terms of quality, reviewers are quick to note that these pants have passed the test of time—no signs of pilling, shrinking, or fading even after multiple wears and machine washes.
These cute and cozy joggers also happen to be versatile, and they’re available in seven different color, including everyday neutrals like black, gray, and white, as well as a trendier camo print design.
Whether you need a new pair of joggers for working out or just an option for lounging, the Athletic Works Soft Joggers come highly recommended by Walmart shoppers. At just $13 a pair, we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed a color for every day of the week.
Buy It: $13; walmart.com