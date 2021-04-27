Anthropologie Debuts "Like Mother, Like Daughter" Line with the Sweetest Looks for Moms and Their Little Ones
Mamas and little fashionistas, this one's for you: Anthropologie has launched their "Like Mother, Like Daughter" collection, just in time for Mother's Day 2021 — and the clothing line offers something for everyone with a heavy emphasis on florals, bold patterns, and eye-catching hues like yellow and orange. In addition to dresses, tops, and skirts, the new collection also includes matching headbands, jewelry, shoes, hats, and tote bags emblazoned with "Mama Bear" and "Little Bear." Whether for yourself and your daughter, niece, or special young girl in your life, these designs are sure to become go-to wardrobe pieces for women and youngsters alike.
"Mother's Day has always been an important time of year at Anthropologie. We have so many mothers and daughters that shop together both in our stores and on our website. This year, more than ever, mothers and mother figures deserve to be celebrated. They have been navigating working from home, home-schooling, and not being able to travel or gather with loved ones," says Anu Narayanan, Anthropologie's Chief Merchandising Officer. "This collection celebrates all mothers, aunts, friends, grandmas, and their little ones in a fun way. Dressing together for brunch, a picnic, or even just a dinner at home, we wanted to bring fashion to those who are so deserving of a celebratory moment this year. This collection is anchored in dresses and shows a range of one-of-a-kind prints, fabrications and details, to make Mom and her side-kick, feel extra special."
"This new, limited-edition collection offers oh-so-special outfit options for springtime occasions, family photos, and making memories you will treasure forever. From dresses to blouses, Super Smalls jewelry, and even matching Birkenstock, Doc Marten and Superga shoes, this capsule is sure to bring joy to mothers — and their sweetest shadows — throughout the season," she adds.
