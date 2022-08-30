These Under-$20 Amazon Sunglasses Are the Best Designer Dupe We've Found Online
Accessories are like the cherry on top of a style sundae, and any outfit can be instantly upgraded with the addition of jewelry, purses, belts, and sunglasses. However, these fashion sprinkles can add up, which clashes with the "more is more" mentality that many Southern women tend to subscribe to when it comes to accessories. Blame our over-the-top grandmothers, not us.
Finding an accessory that fits the designer bill without costing it? That basically feels like Christmas morning and a HomeGoods sale all at once. As far as accessories go, sunglasses are generally the first thing that gets cut from the budget, primarily because they're the most likely to disappear into the ocean, down in the car seat crack, or in the depths of a tote bag. Spending a hefty amount on sunglasses comes at a great risk, making it extra ideal to find a stylish and affordable alternative.
For anyone wanting to save rather than splurge on sunglasses, Amazon's best-selling, below-$20 sunglasses—the SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses—make a convincing designer lookalike. The flattering square-framed sunglasses come in 13 different color options and boast a close resemblance to similar styles by popular brands like Gucci, Ray-Ban, and Tory Burch. Appealing especially to savvy shoppers who don't prefer worrying about losing a more expensive pair, the popular sunglasses have now raked in over 26,000 Amazon reviews.
BUY IT: SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses; $19.99 and under, amazon.com
Other shopper-approved pros about the SOJOS sunglasses include the classic square silhouette that features a subtle cat-eye flick at the upper corners, which feels timeless and harkens to style icons like Audrey Hepburn. They're also made to be slightly oversized, which is perfect for keeping UV rays at bay (and hiding dark circles). Plus, each pair is polarized, protecting your eyes further from harmful sun damage. Furthermore, shoppers are particularly drawn to the various tortoiseshell color patterns, which can look especially high-end and bear likeness to the classic and mirrored Ray-Ban styles.
While the price tag is technically $19.99, you'll often find these sunglasses on flash sale for $15 and under. Shop, save, and go back for seconds to match every outfit.