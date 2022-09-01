These $9 Colorful Silky Scarves Are Perfect For Matching Your Favorite Football Team This Fall
Showing team spirit in the South is intentionally, well, showy. Down here, fall means football season, and there's no shortage of divisive college allegiances to stir up particularly enthusiastic celebrations every Saturday, including some of the best tailgates in the country and the most dedicated fans who show up decked out in team colors. However, in the South, that doesn't just mean a jersey.
Game day outfits are practically a sport all their own, whether you're supporting your team on the Quad, at the Grove, between the Hedges, or in Death Valley. While any true fan will certainly accumulate a collection of appropriately hued clothing, there's no rules on how you show team pride. In fact, you can save time and money spent on finding a dress in the perfect shade of red by instead investing in accessories that fit the bill and can turn any neutral outfit into a festive ensemble.
This season, we've got the hottest ticket for game day accessories: a silky scarf. Not only is a silk or satin scarf appropriate for autumn in the South (where the first game days are certainly too warm for knit scarves), but it is easily able to add a pop of color to any outfit. Choose a scarf that matches your team colors? No more shopping for the perfect maroon or orange blouse. Luckily, Amazon's popular Corciova Square Silk-Like Scarf comes in plenty of color combinations to work with most diehard Southern college football fandoms, and it's under $10.
BUY IT: Corciova Square Silk-Like Scarf; $8.99, amazon.com
One of the biggest game day pros of the Corciova scarf is that it can be worn in multiple ways, including tied around the neck like a bandana, draped over the shoulders like a shawl, attached to a purse strap, or even as a hair covering when wind or rain decides to mess with your blowout during the big game. It comes in over 40 colors and patterns to match various team colors. Ringing in at just $9, it offers an especially quick and easy way to create a game day outfit even if you don't feel like shopping or simply prefer a more classic, neutral outfit.
Game days are taken quite seriously in the South, and so is game day style. At least the latter won't cause any unnecessary stress with a colorful scarf in tow.