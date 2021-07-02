My Sister, Mom, and Grandmother All Complimented This $26 Dress from Amazon
While Amazon dresses have risen in popularity over the past few years, I must admit I've been a little hesitant to add them to my cart. I finally decided to give it a go and have been pleasantly surprised with the results. After spending more time that I would like to admit reading through reviews from other customers, I decided to add the WEEPINLEE Womens Round Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress to my cart.
When it arrived in my mailbox two days later, I tried it on as soon as I opened the package and wanted to wear it immediately. The lightweight material comprised of 98% Polyester and 2% Spandex makes the dress ideal for wearing during the summer heat. Plus, the adjustable wrap skirt overlay that's trimmed in ruffles creates a flattering fit—all for a bargain price of less than $30.
I wore the dress a few days later to my family's Father's Day lunch. As soon as they saw me wearing the dress, my sister, mom, and grandmother all shared their love for it and asked where I bought it. "Amazon!" I told them, and by the looks on their faces, I could tell that they were surprised by my answer. My sister made me send her the link immediately so she could order the dress to wear to a wedding the following weekend. Thanks to Amazon Prime, she was able to get the dress with days to spare.
BUY IT: $25.98; amazon.com
I purchased the dress in the black, short sleeve option while my sister opted for the wine color also in short sleeve. I ordered my normal size and would personally say that it runs true to size. I am already planning to order one (or two) more colors of the affordable and flattering dress to add to my closet.
One of the glowing reviews that sold me on the dress was a customer who said, "Every once in a while a dress comes along that changes the game. This is that dress. You NEED this dress." Another shared, "Absolutely LOVE this dress. I have purchased in 4 different colors."