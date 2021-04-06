This $15 Shopper-Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Is Poised To Become Your New Most-Worn Top

Much like the beloved t-shirt dress, a soft, breezy, goes-with-anything tee is a wardrobe staple that doesn't always get the hype and appreciation that it deserves. It's a basic that can take the brainwork out of what you're going to wear on any normal day, whether you're running errands, heading to lunch with girls, or going to soccer practice. And when you find a really great t-shirt, it'll give you many, many wears. So, it might be time to give your house dress a little break. (Well, at least for a couple hours.)
This brings us to the Amazon t-shirt that's been getting major attention from shoppers for being one of the best basic v-neck tees out there—and at a price that can't be beat. We're talking less than $15 with color options that run the gamut, from essentials like white and gray to more unique selections like striped and dark rose. Basically, if you order one and decide you like it, you're in for a treat that turns your closet into a minimalist, no-thinking-required dream.
Part of Amazon's Daily Ritual brand, which offers elevated staple pieces at an affordable price, the t-shirt is made in a slightly stretchy, sleek jersey fabric that won't easily show sweat in the warmer months—and shoppers are quick to sing the praises.
"These are the perfect tees. It is the best mix of material to get that slinky soft feel. So flattering and a must-have in your closet," one shopper says.
"I have been looking for a v-neck that isn't too low cut, too tight, or too baggy. This one fits the bill. It is a perfect basic tee," says another.
As far as a sizing, some reviewers recommend going up one size if you prefer a more relaxed fit. It’s machine-washable and even comes in packs of two if you never want to be without your favorite tee. We suggest hanging to dry to ensure no shrinkage occurs.
If you prefer a tee with a looser lower hem that’s guaranteed to cover your bottom, this one with over 3,500 Amazon reviews makes a great option.
For those who don’t want a v-neck silhouette, this rounded pocket tee offers an even more casual fit.
