Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2021
As we transition into the warmer months, now is the time to stock up on summer dresses. The perfect summer dress is comfortable, flattering, versatile, affordable, and lightweight to keep cool through the Southern summer heat. Throw on a flowy dress as you're rushing out the door, and... voila! Your outfit is complete. Online shopping is great because you can do it without ever leaving the comfort of your home. But, locating the perfect summer dress is no simple feat.
In this roundup of affordable top-rated Amazon dresses under $49.99, there's something for everyone. After sifting through hundreds of dresses on Amazon, we've discovered hidden gems galore. Dresses come in mini, midi, and maxi lengths with sleeveless options, dresses with spaghetti straps, short sleeves, and long-sleeve options. From casual environments to fancy events, there's no occasion that's not fit for one of these comfortable dresses which can be paired with sandals, heels, sneakers, or boots depending on the dress code. The best part is that they're all available on Amazon and are offered in a diverse portfolio of colors—one dress even comes in 35 different color selections.
FANCYINN Bell Sleeve Shift Dress with Pockets
BUY IT: $38.99, amazon.com
A blogger favorite, this cotton-blend lined v-neck swing dress has a ruffle hem, bell sleeves, and pockets. You can dress it up or keep it casual in 35 colors. We'll be living in this dress all summer.
Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress
BUY IT: $27.98, amazon.com
More than 15K reviewers gave this long-sleeve pleated swing v-neck dress a 5-star rating. Lightweight and breathable, it can be dressed up or down and is one of the best Amazon flowy summer dresses out there. It's available in 35 colors.
Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: $34.99, amazon.com
Available in 30 colors, this long sleeve deep v-neck ruffle trim polyester dress has a keyhole button closure at the back of the neck. More than 3K satisfied buyers left a 5-star rating, but shipping and returns are free if it doesn't work for you.
Hestenve Short Sleeve V-Neck Pleated Babydoll Dress
BUY IT: $26.99, amazon.com
This lightweight polyester pleated A-line short-sleeve lined dress is perfect for any occasion and is loved by 1,369 5-star Amazon reviewers. It comes in 19 colors and can be dressed up or down.
KIRUNDO Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Flowy Dress
BUY IT: $27.99, amazon.com
Made from 64% rayon and 36% polyester, this baby doll dress has a button closure at the round neck and flared cap sleeves. Transition this piece into any season with a selection of 18 colors.
Relipop Polka Dot Romper
BUY IT: $23.99, amazon.com
This polyester breathable polka dot printed v-neck romper is the #1 best-seller in womens' rompers on Amazon and it'll only cost you $23.99. It comes in six colors.
BELONGSCI V-Neck Shift Dress
BUY IT: $32.99, amazon.com
Available in 35 colors, this v-neck bell sleeve shift dress is crafted from 96% polyester and 4% spandex, complete with a zippered closure. More than 12K 5-star Amazon reviewers approve of this dress for any occasion.
ETCYY Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $34.99, amazon.com
This darling off-the-shoulder breathable chiffon ruffle pleated midi dress comes in 14 colors and has 1,011 5-star Amazon reviews. Wear it as a wedding guest, for Sunday brunch, or to the office with a blazer.
BerryGo Embroidered Eyelet Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $41.99, amazon.com
This breezy v-neck embroidered cotton maxi dress is perfect for the beach, vineyard on a summer evening, and soon-to-be brides. It's available in nine stunning colors, featuring spaghetti straps and pearl buttons, it comes recommended with 2,273 5-star ratings.
ECOWISH Elegant A-Line Midi Dress
BUY IT: $41.99, amazon.com
Reviewers say this elegant ruffle cap sleeve A-line cotton midi dress fits like a glove thanks to its zipper closure. Pick from three colors, including a charming Cinderella blue.
Angashion Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
BUY IT: $28.96, amazon.com
This v-neck button-down midi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps is made from 85% polyester and 15% cotton. With 5,294 5-star Amazon ratings and 35 colors to pick from, you can wear it anywhere. It's one of the best long flowy dresses on Amazon.
Goodthreads Oversized Tencel Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
BUY IT: $35.90, amazon.com
From Amazon's Goodthreads brand, this breathable oversized Tencel short-sleeve shirt dress features a tie closure with a belt and comes in two colors. The best part? It's machine-washable!
AOOKSMERY Long Sleeve Polka Dot Swing Dress with Belt
BUY IT: $49.99, amazon.com
This polyester v-neck long sleeve swing dress features a side zipper closure, ribbon tie-belt, and 492 5-star Amazon ratings. It comes in eight colors and precise measurements are provided for each size.
Yobecho Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Dress
BUY IT: $34.99, amazon.com
This polyester printed dress features a sweetheart neckline, ruffle sleeves, a ruffle hem, and slimming high waist cut. Not only does this dress have 2,091 5-star ratings, but it's also machine washable.
KIRUNDO Ruffle Sleeves Round Neck Pleated Dress
BUY IT: $27.99, amazon.com
This short-sleeve A-line ruffle knee-length lined dress features a round neck, button closure, and five colors to pick from. Sport a feminine look with this dainty oversized dress with 696 5-star Amazon ratings.
Romwe Tie-Back Ruffle A-Line Flowy Dress
BUY IT: $31.99, amazon.com
This tie-back polyester A-line dress features a square neck, ruffle straps, elastic waist, and flowy fit. It comes in 29 colors and has 287 5-star ratings.
Umgee Boho Bliss Dress
BUY IT: $32, amazon.com
This flowy embroidered lined cotton dress with bell sleeves provides a flattering fit that can be worn to a country concert on Saturday night then to church on Sunday morning. At only $32 with 1,462 5-star Amazon ratings and 10 colors to choose from, you can't go wrong.
Romwe Floral Lace Shift Dress
BUY IT: $41.99, amazon.com
This lined short sleeve floral lace shift dress comes in 11 colors. One of 585 5-star reviewers shared, "I think this dress is versatile, absolutely the cutest thing, comfortable, and affordable. I would definitely recommend it to others!"
Zattcas Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $39.99, amazon.com
This 4.3-star short-sleeve polyester floral tiered maxi dress features a smocked bodice, keyhole tie closure at the back of the neck, flaring at the waist, and comes in 10 color options.
HDE Exercise Dress with Built-in Shorts
BUY IT: $37.99, amazon.com
Available in five colors, this polyester moisture-wicking exercise dress is suited for golf, tennis, running errands, and any activity under the sun. It's Amazon's #1 best-seller in women's sports dresses with built-in biker shorts and a close dupe for a similar Outdoor Voices exercise dress that retails for $100.