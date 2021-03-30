These Amazon Slip-On Sneakers Are Bound To Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You Own

Function meets fashion with slip-on sneakers, which, we're happy to report, are on-trend for 2021. Great for a walk in the city or run through the airport, a comfortable pair of slip-on sneakers is essential for the gal who is always on the go, on the road, or in the air. Slip-on sneakers slide on and off easily thanks to their laceless design, making airport security a breeze.
We've sifted through over a hundred pairs of slip-on sneakers on Amazon to provide you with a round-up of the 15 best sneakers. The options are endless. From a stylish perforated leather look, to sustainable options, ones with memory foam footbeds, and, of course, a few classics thrown into the mix, these slip-on shoes are guaranteed winners. Regardless of the sneaker's design, every style has been carefully selected with comfort in mind, giving your feet a break wherever your travels make take you. These selections are fashionable enough to go with every outfit in your suitcase. Slip into style in the pair of sneakers that best suits your lifestyle.
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Slip-on these comfortable sneakers, available in 14 colors and with 2,522 5-star ratings. This affordable sneaker features a breathable canvas upper and a durable rubber outsole for good traction. Reviewers recommend ordering half a size down.
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
This sustainable slip-on sneaker comes in 17 colors and is crafted with microsuede and soft linings made from recycled bottles. Reviewers love this sneaker for its comfortable, lightweight, and supportive fit.
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
Sold in an array of nine different shades and prints, Dr. Scholl's sporty Luna slip-on sneaker features a memory foam insole with paramount flexibility.
BUY IT: $64.95; amazon.com
Since 1927, Naturalizer has been on a mission to craft shoes with a better fit and feel. One 5-star reviewer shared, "I work in a clinic standing all day, but wear business casual. I need to be able to squat and kneel often during the day. I also have relatively flat feet and the shoes are very well cushioned and supportive."
BUY IT: $59.95; amazon.com
Crafted from sturdy canvas, this stylish slip-on sneaker has a durable sole and adds sophistication to casual outfits. With 123 different styles, there's something for everyone.
BUY IT: $140.94; amazon.com
Frye has been creating timeless shoes for over 155 years, and this sporty yet minimal sneaker, available in 10 colors, is no exception. Made from a soft leather, Frye's Ivy has a thick rubber sole, molded foot bed with arch support, and a cushioned collar.
BUY IT: $157.95; amazon.com
Frye's Melanie blends the simplicity of a classic ballet flat with the comfort of a sneaker. Featuring a padded footbed, elastic gore trim that hugs your feet, rubber outsole, and luxe leather material, no wonder this style is a fan favorite.
BUY IT: $179; amazon.com
Slip into style in Vince's Blair sneaker, available in seven different colors, featuring a perforated Italian leather upper, 0.3-inch rubber sole, elasticated sides, and streamlined shape.
BUY IT: $55.95; amazon.com
The Keds double decker slip-on sneaker gives an extra one-inch boost with a rubber sole, 100% leather upper, and Ortholite footbed. This crowd-favorite is flattering on the foot and instantly makes an outfit.
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
This sporty, lightweight slip-on sneaker by Dr. Scholl's is sustainably crafted with gore panels, a padded collar, anatomical cushioning, and flexible movement. Reviewers love the versatility of this sneaker that comes in 12 colors.
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
New Balance's FuelCore Nergize Mule was engineered with studio to gym commutes in mind, featuring the comfort and style elements necessary to get compliments from passerby on the street. With a rubber sole and versatile flip strap for optional heel support, this is the sneaker for the gal on the go.
BUY IT: $85; amazon.com
Featuring a rubber outsole, fully padded sock lining, leather/canvas upper, and available in 12 colors, this functional sneaker was created for walking, whether that's in the city, at the beach, or down the driveway to the mailbox.
BUY IT: $64.99; amazon.com
Sperry made this simple, fashionable slip-on sneaker in 41 unique prints to complement any outfit for any occasion. A lightweight canvas upper, rubber sole, memory foam footbed, moisture-wicking dri-lex lining, and side gore panels warrant have earned plenty 5-star Amazon reviews.
BUY IT: $99.95; amazon.com
ECCO's 4.7-star classic slip-on sneaker is crafted from premium nappa full-grain leather with a perforated upper, supplying a trendy look and cozy feel. "Great, comfy shoes at a good price," raved one 5-star reviewer.
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Soda's classic slip-on sneaker with a one-inch platform comes in 14 prints. A 5-star reviewers shared, "I was BLOWN away as soon as I tried these bad boys on! The sole is like a really plush memory foam."