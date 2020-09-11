With a quick scroll through Pinterest or Instagram, you can see that gold metals, layered jewelry pieces, and hoop earrings are currently having a moment. While there's still going to be plenty of occasions to pull out your pearl necklace or statement earrings, minimalistic and dainty jewelry pieces are trending for fall. Amazon is a great source to buy on-trend jewelry at prices that won't break the bank. In fact, all of our finds are under $20 and most can arrive on your doorstep in just a few days with two-day shipping. Since the sheer number of jewelry pieces on Amazon can be overwhelming to sift through, we've narrowed it down to our ten favorite trendy jewelry pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Each of these pieces will look great worn on their own or can be mixed and matched to create plenty of different looks to carry you through the season.