Our Favorite Trendy Jewelry Pieces You Can Buy Now on Amazon
With a quick scroll through Pinterest or Instagram, you can see that gold metals, layered jewelry pieces, and hoop earrings are currently having a moment. While there's still going to be plenty of occasions to pull out your pearl necklace or statement earrings, minimalistic and dainty jewelry pieces are trending for fall. Amazon is a great source to buy on-trend jewelry at prices that won't break the bank. In fact, all of our finds are under $20 and most can arrive on your doorstep in just a few days with two-day shipping. Since the sheer number of jewelry pieces on Amazon can be overwhelming to sift through, we've narrowed it down to our ten favorite trendy jewelry pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Each of these pieces will look great worn on their own or can be mixed and matched to create plenty of different looks to carry you through the season.
Gold Hoop Earrings
These simple, classic hoops are the best-selling pair on Amazon. The smaller sized hoops are ideal for everyday wear, while the oversized 50mm hoops will make a statement. Also available in silver and rose gold.
BUY IT: $12.95; amazon.com
Dainty Layered Necklace
Layered necklaces are having a moment, and this piece gives you the look without having to figure out on your own which ones to pair together.
BUY IT: $11.89; amazon.com
Gold Plated Multi Color Created-Gemstone Ring
Add a pop of color with this statement ring that will match any outfit in your closet. Colorful gemstones are set in a gold-plated band.
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Layered Dainty Gold Bracelet
This dainty bracelet set has a two-inch extender to make the size adjustable for a perfect fit.
BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com
Tortoise Resin Hoop Earrings
Neutral, lightweight, and affordable is an ideal combination that makes these earrings an easy win for fall. They're also available in green, pink, and blue jewel tones if you prefer a pop of color.
BUY IT: $8.99; amazon.com
Monogram Pendant Necklace
A trendy take on a classic initial, this necklace is great for making a statement on its own or layering with other pieces for a stacked look.
BUY IT: $10.48; amazon.com
Oval Thin Cuff Bracelets
An open design allows this gold-plated bracelet to adjust to fit any wrist size. This simple bracelet duo is available in gold and rose gold.
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Thin Stacking Rings
Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, these rings are great for wearing stacked or separately.
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
Gold Paper Clip Necklace
Wear this 18k gold-plated necklace alone or as the base for a group of layered necklaces.
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
Mini Bar Stud Earrings
These stud earrings have a minimalistic look while still completing an outfit. They're available in long or short options in gold, silver, and rose gold.
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com