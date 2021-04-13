Amazon Essentials linen jumpsuit
I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and I’ve Been Eyeing This $11 Linen Jumpsuit All Spring
It’s made with breathable materials that make it ideal for warm weather.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
A lightweight linen jumpsuit is pretty much the perfect outfit for summer. It’s breezy and breathable, two key factors I always keep in mind before heading out the door during warmer months. While I love a good sundress, there are times I’d much rather wear pants. If you’re like me and refuse to wear jeans between April and August, consider the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit that’s perfect for 75-degree weather. And it starts at just $11.
The jumpsuit has a stylish and flattering fit, along with an affordable price tag. It also comes in eight bright colors and floral patterns, which is exactly what I tend to reach for in the spring. And if you're always on the lookout for a versatile outfit, you'll love the Amazon Essentials jumpsuit—it can be dressed up with block heels and pretty gold jewelry or it can be toned down with a cardigan and sneakers.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy It: Starting at $10.05; amazon.com
The colorful jumpsuit has a conservative neckline and a drawstring tie that creates a flattering, cinched waist, making it appropriate for both brunch or church. The pant legs are purposefully on the shorter side, so whether you're tall or short (like myself), you'll be happy knowing that the jumpsuit can accommodate different heights. No more dragging pant legs!
The best part about the Amazon Essentials sleeveless jumpsuit is that on top of its loose-fitting design, it's made with a blend of linen and cotton. The breathable combination is a match made in summer heaven. It's thin enough to let the summer breeze cool you down, and also soaks up moisture so you're not bogged down with sweat. One thing to keep in mind is that although this airy jumpsuit has a bit of wiggle room, if you like a looser fit, consider sizing up.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy It: Starting at $15.75; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers also love the jumpsuit so much, they're buying it in several styles.
"It's very casual chic. The linen fabric is cool and comfortable for the summer," writes one Amazon reviewer. "The drawstring waist can be tightened to make it a bit more shapely but also hides a little bit of bulge in the stomach area very well."
"This jumpsuit is so comfortable and can be worn casually with tennis shoes or flat sandals or dressed up with a blazer and heels," writes another. "It is a perfect addition to my wardrobe. Just what I was looking for."
If you've been searching for an outfit that's cute, breathable, and affordable, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Essentials linen jumpsuit.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy It: Starting at $13.11; amazon.com