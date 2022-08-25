Everyone's Starting to Wear Classic 1990s Headbands Again—Who's Ready?
The resurgence of hair accessories that were popular back in the 1990s came firstly as quite the surprise. Any decade that applauded pencil-thin brows and frosted lipstick leads us to question bringing back trends. However, claw clips are practical and easily wearable, so we welcomed the nostalgic hair accessory back into the fold. Now, another accessory is becoming fashionable again, and we've always viewed it as "the one that got away." Yes, it's time to break out your old headbands.
The iconic style of 1990s movies such as Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You should come to mind. Heroines like Cher Horowitz inspired people everywhere to rock the preppy accessory, which transcended all the way into the early 2000s. From slightly padded classic headbands to versatile tortoiseshell headbands to slicked-back stretchy headbands, they're back and just as fun as before.
Long a favorite accessory in the South where the heat and humidity can make your hair stick to your forehead oh-so-charmingly, headbands remain popular as a way to hold back face-framing pieces of hair with a punch of personality added to the overall outfit, whether you're dressing up for brunch with the girls or going casual to run errands around town. Neutrals like tortoiseshell and black tend to be the most wearable, and you can find plenty of present-day dupes for the old classics. That is, unless you've been hiding an old headband in the bathroom drawer all this time.
For anyone who loves to revisit past trends or simply wants to revamp their usual hairstyle, headbands never truly go out of style.
