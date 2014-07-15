5 Southern Style Bloggers to Follow Today
On Sunday we co-hosted the wrap party for the second annual Southern Blog Society Conference, put together by Jessica Camarata of My Style Vita and Cathy Anderson of Poor Little It Girl. Dozens of fashion and lifestyle bloggers joined at the W Buckhead to sip champagne and exchange trade secrets about the wild, and yes glam, world of fashion blogging. Here, five new bloggers we discovered at the conference, and why you should follow them now.
1. Waiting on Martha. A beautiful space filled with recipes, home decor inspiration, and outfit ideas. It all comes to life in the blog's e-store, where you can shop from Thomas Paul tabletoppers, Jonathan Adler pillows, and Fleabag makeup pouches. Homebase: Atlanta, Georgia What you get: A sleek aesthetic with quirky accents. Favorite recent post: This charming tutorial on preparing for house guests. Airbnb hosts, read up.
2. Living in Color Print. A personal style blog run by a South Florida PR gal, and inspired by the Kate Spade mantra to "live colorfully." Homebase: Miami, Florida What you get: Bright, colorful preppy looks and sunny locales. Recent favorite: A sweet, summery take on the midi skirt.
3. Life With Emily Blog. Weekly dispatches from North Carolina with plenty of easy, breezy style to match. Homebase: Greensboro, North Carolina What you get: Casual-chic looks and easy DIY fashion projects, like how to turn a pair of old jeans into distressed shorts. Recent favorite: This nautical-inspired style, perfect for a summer uniform.
4. Glitter and Gingham. Highlights of a jewelry-obsessed gal's daily looks, with the occasional snapshot of her adorable pug. Homebase: Lexington, Kentucky What you get: Accessories, and endless ideas for how to pile 'em up. Recent favorite(s): A punchy, flirty style suited for a date or cocktail party, and this round-up of sparkly jewels the blogger sported this season.
5. Blushing Black. A lifestyle blog run by a tech-obssessed fashionista with a penchant for wild prints and sultry cuts. Homebase: Atlanta, Georgia What you get: Edgy street style with a dose of gadget reviews and Instagram photos. Recent favorite(s): Blushing Black's tribute outfit to her native Bahamas, as well as this cell phone etiquette guide for weddings.
What Southern blogs do you follow?