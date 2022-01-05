Southern Charm

While we might be known for big hair and classic looks, today's Southern style blends tried-and-true products from Mama with classic fashion buys.

Skincare 101

Everything You Need To Know About Retinal
No, we didn't mean retinol.
The Best Ingredients To Look for in an Eye Cream
And why they're important.
7 Common Skin-Care Mistakes That Make Facialists Cringe
Hint: It's not sleeping with your makeup on.
What Is Double Cleansing, and Should You Be Doing It?
If the potential for fewer breakouts and more effective antiaging is appealing, then the answer is a resounding yes.
Why You Need To Ask Your Dermatologist About the Antiaging Benefits of Tretinoin
Here's what you need to know about this antiaging, acne-clearing active ingredient.
Advertisement

What's in Our Cart

The 35 Best Antiaging Products That Our Editors Can't Live Without
The antiaging creams, serums, and makeup products we'll happily vouch for.
Night Creams That Are Like a Fairy Godmother For Your Skin
Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.
These Radiance-Boosting Exfoliating Masks Are the Keys To Aging Gracefully
Jackie Kennedy's Favorite Skincare Brand Just Launched a New Product With Today's 'It' Anti-Aging Ingredient
Lancôme's New Eye Cream Will Have You Swiping Away Fine Lines Like Magic
If You Haven't Tried Kiehl's Super Serum Yet, Call Your Fine Lines and Dullness and Tell Them To Pack Their Bags

Mama's Knows Best

My Mom Looks 15 Years Younger Than She Is—And These Are Her 5 Holy-Grail Products

If you're looking to add new anti-aging or youth-boosting products to your beauty routine, keep on reading.

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com