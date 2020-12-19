The Top-Rated Vitamin C Serums on Amazon—And the Reviews That Convinced Us To Hit "Add To Cart"
The new year is looking brighter already.
There are a few constants in a good skin-care routine, namely retinol, a broad-spectrum SPF, and vitamin C. You've heard and experienced the benefits of retinol, and learned early on living in the South that sunscreen is an everyday affair, but if you haven’t yet jumped aboard the vitamin C train, you are in for a real treat. This heavy-hitting antioxidant is naturally found in the skin but, as tends to be the case, it depletes as we age. The result of lower vitamin C levels is a complexion that’s lacking the vibrancy of its youth, paired with less elasticity and more uneven tone. When we use vitamin C products, we're guarding skin against future damage while treating the results of the past. This double-duty process is what makes vitamin C such an antiaging powerhouse—and why you’ll find countless products hitting the market promising to deliver the vitamin C-charged results you’re after. To help you weed through, we gathered a collection of the top-rated vitamin C serums on Amazon, plus the reviews that will convince you to give one a try, if you haven’t already.
BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com
You'll find this bottle has the power to soothe, illuminate, and fight free radicals thanks to a plant-based do-it-all serum packed with a lineup of antiaging ingredients.
“WOW! I want to say that I am in love with the TruSkin products I have been purchasing. I have had under-eye circles, wrinkles and bags for most of my life. TruSkin Vitamin C serum with Hyaluronic Acid and the Eye Gel are the ONLY products that have eliminated these unsightly features from my face. I have used products of all kinds and price ranges and none of them delivered the results that the TruSkin products gave me.”
BUY IT: $14.95; amazon.com
With more than 16,000 5-star reviews, it seems this retinol-backed vitamin C serum didn't come to play. It’s being hailed a hero for calming skin, clearing blemish-prone skin (some even claiming it all but cured their cystic acne breakouts), and working to reduce future signs of aging.
“I am a licensed esthetician who suffers from hormonal cystic acne that leaves horrible scarring on my sensitive skin, my skin has improved so much since i started using this product!!! :) :) for the first couple of weeks my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterwards was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin c but also soothes the redness with the niacinamide and has anti-aging properties from the retinol AND helps minimize my black heads and pore size with the salicylic acid.”
BUY IT: $16.75; amazon.com
A healthy skin barrier is the first step in increasing hydration. If it’s compromised, no matter how much moisture you slather on, your skin won’t be able to hang onto the good stuff. This serum is meant to both rebuild and nourish this important layer of the skin while also promoting collagen production, increasing luminosity, and smoothing textural problem areas.
“I normally don’t write reviews but I absolutely LOVED this serum, so much so that I felt obligated to publicly endorse it. Since I started using this serum every day I have noticed a significant difference in the texture and overall tone of my skin. I spend a lot of time in the sun and dark spots are my nemesis. This serum brightens my skin and has helped significantly reduce those nasty dark spots. Additionally, the array of ingredients in this serum work to hydrate my skin and I have been getting closer to that glowy complexion I’ve been striving for.”
BUY IT: $21.20; amazon.com
To make the most of every active ingredient including the 10% pure vitamin C concentrate, an air-tight metal tube and a production process that involves controlled conditions to minimize oxygen are used to stabilize the formula, meaning max results for you.
“This vitamin C serum is transforming my skin. It's looking brighter, more even toned and helping with some acne scars and fine lines. Very pleased with this purchase. Looking into the other Revitalift serum next because I'm very impressed with this one. Will definitely re-order.”
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
A triple anti-wrinkle complex designed to soothe (neurosensine), smooth (10% pure vitamin C), and refine (salicylic acid) is the key to optimal results—even for sensitive skin types.
“Instantly absorbed and has helped tremendously with age spots, trouble spots, uneven skin tone etc. VERY pleased with product and will definitely purchase again!”
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Use this plant-based formula at night after washing your face to improve dark spots, increase collagen production, and treat blemishes with a potent combination of vitamins C and E, witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, and retinol.
“This vitamin C serum is simply amazing. I have been using Vit C for a few years and recently switched to this brand. Within the first week of using it my skin looks so much brighter!! I have been using PURA D'OR Argan Oil so I know the brand is trusted but didn't realize they had a Vit C serum as well.
I'm not sure if my quick results are because of the other goodies they add to this serum or what. Well I am sold on this serum!!! Great price as well.”
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Dull skin is no match for this niacinamide-backed formula. All you’ll need is a few drops per application to begin renewing your skin, with brighter skin on day one and the appearance of a more even skin tone just two weeks later.
“I am in love with Olay's new skincare products…. The tone correction serum has changed my skin. My dark patches (sun damage) have faded and my skin is so much smoother now. I have tried so many products that swear on the label that my spots would fade, spent all kinds of money and nothing happened. Until I rediscovered the Olay brand of new facial care products.”
BUY IT: $23.15; amazon.com
Formulated with sodium ascorbyl phosphate (a form of vitamin C), moisturizing powerhouse hyaluronic acid, and pore-camouflaging artichoke extract, this serum is meant for twice daily application, following directly after your cleanser and before moisturizer.
“I started using this about a month ago and I love it! I tried using other vitamin c serums before, but they all made me breakout, but not this. I use it in the morning and at night (one pump) for my neck and face and I love it.”