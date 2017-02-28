Why Verso Super Facial Oil is Our Beauty Editor's Go-To Anti-Aging Product
Add this to your beauty routine.
Recently, I've recommitted myself to retinol. It's the gold standard of anti-aging ingredients, and there is just no excuse not to use it. Sure, it can make your skin dry and flakey. And you must remember to put it on every day because, after all, consistency is key. Considering that it's clinically proven to slow down the aging process, those side effects are worth enduring.
Luckily, I found Verso Skincare Super Facial Oil. The company sent me their facial oil set to try, and so I gave it a shot. First things first, I found it so easy to use. Considering I moisturize my face daily with oil, not lotion, I had yet to find an oil that actually contained retinol. This one is packed with a retinol 8, a patent-pending Vitamin A complex (the antioxidant retinol is derived from), which is eight times more potent than the typical over-the-counter Vitamin A product. However, it does not cause discomfort. Because it was already in my moisturizing oil, all I had to do was remember to moisturize. Secondly, I can't get over the convenience. It's packaged in purse-sized spritzers so that you can take it anywhere you go, even if that's through airport security. It's also great for a mid-day moisture refresh.
Buy It: VERSO SKINCARE Super Facial Oil Set, $195; sephora.com
While the product is a little pricey, it lasts a long time. I started using over 2 months ago and still haven't made my way through even one full vial. Convenience and effectiveness considered, I think it's worth the splurge!