This Retinol Body Lotion Is the Smoothing and Firming Routine for Everywhere Below Your Face
Retinol is the holy-grail ingredient that is essential to many skin successes. If you're trying to curb the progression of fine lines and wrinkles, retinol packs a mean antiaging punch. If you're dealing with breakouts or post-breakout marks, it can unclog your pores and repair discoloration. If you're tired of dullness, it promotes healthy, glowy skin by increasing cell turnover. Basically, retinol is the cheat code to getting great skin at any age. So, why have we only been using it on our faces all this time?
Versed, the affordably priced skin-care brand that already has its best-selling Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum, just launched the next logical thing: retinol body lotion. Featuring the same encapsulated retinol as the face serum, the Versed Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion addresses antiaging, dullness, dry skin, and discoloration all in one fell swoop by increasing cell turnover and shedding dead skin cells. In a nutshell, it works as your basic body moisturizer, but with added long-term benefits.
In addition to 0.10% concentrated retinol, the body lotion also includes cocoa butter and squalane, which both help lock in moisture, as well as vitamin E for strengthening the skin barrier. Just like when using any other skin-care product, consistency is key, of course. We recommend using it for 4 to 6 weeks to see noticeable results. During that time, your skin will be getting hydrated at the very least, so what's there to lose?
A retinol body lotion can make a huge difference for all the skin below your neck, a common area that gets neglected despite taking on a lot of wear-and-tear during your everyday life. After your next shower, lather up from neck to toe with this body lotion, and you'll be moving towards healthier, naturally radiant skin—everywhere.
