7 Common Skin-Care Mistakes That Make Facialists Cringe

Toska Husted, facial skin-care expert and owner of Toska European Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, has treated some of the world's most famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston. If there's A-list skin you covet, she may be the one behind it. Now, Husted is sharing the skin-care mistakes that make her (and probably every other facialist) cringe, so you can finally get the skin you're after.

You fall for social media ads.

It's fine if you see your favorite blogger wearing an adorable necklace and can't resist snagging it for yourself. But when it comes to skin care, don't let an influencer dictate the routine that's right for you.

"Skin-care products nowadays aren't always innocent. Some have high levels of acid. So you see a 'swipe up' on something and you buy it and start using it, but before you know it your skin is reactive and red, or you're breaking out," Husted cautions.

Instead, find a skin-care professional who can get to know your specific needs, and then use them as a resource for future purchases.

You assume your skin is the same all day, every day.

"Your skin can change from morning to evening. It can change based on internal factors. It might change depending on the medication you're taking or if you just got back from vacation," Husted says.

Being mindful of these shifts allows you to use the products your skin needs to feel and look its best, no matter the situation.

You generalize your skin type.

Additionally, Husted explains that skin type isn't as straightforward as you might think.

"Just because you have dry skin, doesn't mean you never get pimples. I have clients that are dry, but they also tend to break out. It's more complex than just one type," she says.

You're looking for a solution, not the cause.

Everyone wants a solution to that large pimple taking up residence on their chin, but Husted advises taking time to investigate the reason behind the breakout, too. If you don't, its larger, redder cousin might be just around the corner.

"If you're breaking out, you could assume it's because you didn't take your makeup off, but it could actually be hormones or other factors causing the problem," Husted says.

A skin-care professional can help you delve into the root of the issues at hand, allowing you to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to keeping your skin looking flawless.

You go overboard trying to prevent breakouts.

No one likes to walk around with blemishes, but hoping for a quick-fix from your skin-care products can actually worsen your concerns.

"Let's say you're trying to control oil and you take it too far. What that does is it actually sends a message to your skin to produce more oil, because now it's so dry, so you end up breaking out even more," Husted says.

You're too focused on age.

"I like to think that we don't treat age. We treat the condition of the skin," Husted explains. "I have clients that are 70 and they have beautiful skin. Then I have clients who are 30, but they've been overusing things. They're not in a good spot. If I had to choose, I'd say the 70-year-old has better skin."

WATCH: What To Know About Exfoliating Your Face

You see skin care as a luxury, not a part of your overall wellness.

Getting a facial from your favorite spa inevitably feels like a treat, but Husted emphasizes that caring for your skin properly shouldn't be a once-a-year indulgence.