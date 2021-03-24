This Tightening Neck Cream Is a Splurge, But Ageless Women Swear It's a Literal Antiaging Lifesaver

We're no strangers to the concept of antiaging face products—the ones we need to help stave off the sands of time and reverse the signs of aging sooner rather than later. More often than not, this includes a face cream of your choice that's fortified with ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid. Easy, effective, and consistent. However, all of that late-night slathering could be for naught if you're forgetting about your neck, and your face cream is not necessarily qualified to do a neck cream's job.
The neck and décolleté area is one of the first places that show the effects of age. Since the skin on your neck is much thinner than the skin on your face, loss of any collagen or elastin can lead to noticeable sagginess and wrinkled skin. And while using your antiaging face cream on your neck certainly helps more than nothing at all, it's not specially made with the sole concern of lifting and firming the more delicate skin of the neck and décolletage. Some can even be too harsh, since your neck skin is often more naturally dry than your face.
This brings us to the one neck cream that's just about created a revolution amongst shoppers and women who are defying age altogether: the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. Since it was launched, it's turned hundreds of thousands of women on to the extremely potent formula made with the brand's Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex for improving elasticity and smoothing crepey skin and neck lines. In just weeks, these women report major results. It targets three main objectives: to visibly tighten and lift the skin on your neck, to smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the neck and décolletage, and to strengthen the delicate skin barrier. Here's what shoppers have to say.
"I've seen a huge improvement in my skin. It's softer, a bit tighter, but mostly the deep wrinkles have softened so much," says one review.
"My turkey neck is so much tighter, and I saw improvement within the first week," writes another.
"I have been using it for 5 years now and have never once thought about shopping around to try something new," concludes one shopper.
Is the price tag a little shocking for some? You bet. Is it worth it? The consensus seems to speak for itself. If you can possibly take years off from your overall appearance by adding this neck cream into your skin-care routine, we're all for it. Shop the revolutionary age-reversing neck cream below, along with two more must-have StriVectin products.
Apply twice daily to your neck and décolleté area using upward, lifting motions for optimal results.
This is the holy-grail of makeup primers when you’re dealing with aging concerns. (Seriously, it sold out on Nordstrom and Ulta just a week after it was launched.) The skin-care-infused formula fills in fine lines and wrinkles without clogging pores or drying out your face, and you can expect a blurred, breathable canvas for your go-to foundation or concealer. Use anytime you’re putting on makeup, or go it alone for a poreless look!
Vitamin C and retinol are the ultimate powerhouse duo as far as antiaging skin-care is concerned, and every routine should include both. This radiance-boosting serum lets you cut down your product count by offering a one-two hit to your skin that contains both ingredients. Work yourself up to using twice per day, and we can almost guarantee you’ll see results in less than a month.
