This Tightening Neck Cream Is a Splurge, But Ageless Women Swear It's a Literal Antiaging Lifesaver

The neck and décolleté area is one of the first places that show the effects of age. Since the skin on your neck is much thinner than the skin on your face, loss of any collagen or elastin can lead to noticeable sagginess and wrinkled skin. And while using your antiaging face cream on your neck certainly helps more than nothing at all, it's not specially made with the sole concern of lifting and firming the more delicate skin of the neck and décolletage. Some can even be too harsh, since your neck skin is often more naturally dry than your face.