The New Makeup Trend That Every No-Fuss Southern Woman Will Love
Southern women don't typically favor changing their looks to appease the latest beauty trends. We like to stay current, but as far as those fleeting styles, well, we'll leave them to our nieces to try. This time, though, we've finally come across a new craze that we will actually consider getting behind. It's called skin glazing, and we have four reasons why you're going to love it.
It's All About Enhancing What Mama Gave You
Instead of altering your brows, lips, and cheeks to fit the often unrealistic beauty standards du jour, skin glazing is based on enhancing your natural features with skincare, rather than covering them up with foundations, concealers, contour palettes, and more.
This Is Going To Cut Down On Your Morning Prep Time
Most of us already have skincare worked into our morning beauty routine, followed by the makeup application portion that typically doubles (at least) our time in front of the mirror. Opt for skin glazing and you can leave that makeup stash untouched.
It Doesn't Take Makeup-Artist-Level Skills
Maybe you've never mastered perfectly lined eyes, or blush that doesn't look overdone, but there is one thing you're about to become queen of and that's this new technique. Here's how to do it: First, start with a freshly cleansed face. Give damp skin a spritz with a moisturizing face mist. Take a dollop of your favorite moisturizer and mix in a few drops of facial oil (we love this one). Dab it into skin until it's absorbed. The finishing touch is another spritz of face mist, then you're ready to head out the door.
WATCH: Skincare Tips That Southern Women Swear By
It Will Improve Your Skin Overtime—and Immediately Too
Not only will you have an immediate glow, but the specific layering formula will help your skin retain moisture and improve circulation for the long haul. Give it a try and let us know what you think.