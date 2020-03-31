The $5 Drugstore Tool I Trust to Get Rid of Peach Fuzz on My Face

Peach fuzz. We all know it. We all got it. But for some reason, we don't like to talk about it. Facial hair is just a fact of life, but so many would rather backtalk their grandmother right in the middle of the jarred pimiento aisle in the supermarket than admit to any sort of shaving, waxing, or threading. Why? Your irritated grandmother is asking the same thing—and you're never getting another batch of pimiento cheese again.

Peach fuzz is what we affectionately refer to as the fluffy, basically invisible hair that is often present on our skin's outermost layer. It's really not much of a nuisance, to be honest, and you're typically fine letting it roam free, largely undetected. Usually, only yourself and the ring-lighted magnifying makeup mirror would be the wiser.

However some ladies prefer a sans-peach fuzz face, and we get it. Feel your skin the first time after removing all of the peach fuzz, and you'll get it, too. It makes your face as smooth as a baby's bottom, helps it to appear brighter overall, and ensures makeup glides on like a cool ocean breeze.

The first time I was introduced to peach fuzz removal was during a brow-tinting appointment. My go-to brow tint gal and occasional waxist—you go, April!—took to the area around my brows, pre-tint, with a dermaplaning tool. Clutching a handheld mirror, I watched with a mix of horror and odd delight as little fluffs flew off my face where she was gliding the scalpel-like tool over my skin. (Heads up: It doesn't hurt at all, just feels like gentle scraping.) After completing one side, she let me compare, and I was straight-up shook at how much better the peach fuzz-free half of my face looked.

Basically, dermaplaning serves two beneficial purposes for your skin, those being to remove hair for a smooth-as-all-get-out surface and to exfoliate your skin in order to remove dead skin cells and stimulate cell turnover for fresher-looking skin. As long as you don't sport super sensitive skin or rosacea, you should be good to go in the hands of a professional or on your own at home.

To backtrack, this was before I started tinting my own brows with beard dye. I've since become a do-it-yourself type of girl, and so I set out to find the best at-home dermaplaning tool. After diving into hundreds of reviews, I settled on trying this fan-favorite trio of face hair removal razors from the drugstore (you can also find them at Ulta), and they definitely outperform their $5 ticket price. Baby face, we have arrived.

Schick Razors Credit: Courtesy Schick

How to remove peach fuzz at home

First, you'll want to start with a clean, makeup-free face. The first time, I would recommend patch-testing just a small section of your face to make sure your skin isn't too sensitive for dermaplaning. Wait a few days to see how your skin reacts to the exfoliation and hair removal before eventually moving onto larger sections of your face.

Use one of the Schick face razors on just one tiny section at a time, using short scraping motions. Watch this how-to video if you're a visual learner. Work your way around the face until you've covered all of the areas you're concerned about. Do a gentle cleanse or sweep over with a calming toner like Fresh's insanely good Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner to remove any leftover loose hair or dead skin cells. And behold your smoothest baby-face skin of all time.

Think of this process as your weekly exfoliation, meaning you should hold off on using any more exfoliants for a few days to ensure your skin does not get irritated. And since it also helps make other skincare products even more penetrative, I typically hold off on using my strong retinoid for a full day afterwards. For future use, rinse the tool with warm water and spray with isopropyl alcohol to disinfect.

If desiring to take the easier route, I would suggest investing in the cult-fave Flawless Instant and Painless Facial Hair Remover. The battery-powered beauty device looks like a Southern girl's favorite lipstick tube and removes all of your unwanted hair in seconds. To my pleasant surprise, it actually lived up to all of the cheesy infomercials; I just happened to prefer the—please, forgive me—"closer shave," of the dermaplaning tool. The smoothness. It's real.

I can pretty much state for a fact that you won't want to stop staring at your face, hovering just inches from the mirror, after removing your peach fuzz. Apply a pore-banishing primer like Becca First Light Priming Filter Face Primer, and you might not even put on foundation for a few days.