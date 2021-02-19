This Foot Peel Mask with Over 8,000 Amazon Reviews Is Giving Shoppers the Grossest (But Most Satisfying) Results

It's no secret that the quest for beauty isn't always pretty, and there's never been a more apparent case than Amazon's best-selling foot peel mask that yields, er, impressive outcomes. If you haven't heard of the Plantifique Foot Peel Mask, be happy you've been spared from the many shopper photos and videos documenting the entire often-weeklong process. Because once you've seen the before, during, and after transformations of shoppers' feet, there's little chance you'll be able to resist. Be gone—cracked heels, calluses, and dry winter skin. Those toes are going to be ready for a pedicure this spring and summer.

The process goes like this: After soaking your feet in warm water, you put on the included foot mask "booties," sealing them as directed and waiting for 60 to 90 minutes. Then, you remove them, wash off your feet, and go on about your day. This is when most shoppers admit to going through a bout of skepticism. Because the actual foot peel part of the scenario takes a few days to kick in. But once it does, oh baby. Get ready to watch sheaths—sheaths!—of skin flake away over the course of a few days. Gross? Yep. Effective? Absolutely. (We'll leave it to you to take a peek into the shopper reviews to see photo after photo of peeling feet. Watch the video of one user's experience with the foot peel mask that's gotten over 52 million views online below. Warning: It shows everything.)

One of the most important and repeated recommendations amongst reviewers is to soak your feet in warm water every day, including before and during the time when your feet start to actually peel. It supposedly helps to speed up the process. Secondly, one of the biggest ruminations is to trust the process. Stick with it and you'll end up with baby-soft feet that look like they've never had to lift a toe to do anything. Considering the parched, winterized pups we're donning currently? That's a bargain. Plus, you get to do it all yourself at home for just under $30, which means no one else has to witness the temporary horror of a whole layer of your feet falling off.

The favored peach version of Plantifique's famous foot peel mask often goes in and out of stock online, due to the sheer popularity of the product. For that reason, shop it and another of the brand's foot peel masks below.