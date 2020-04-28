Skin-Balancing Moisturizers for Combination Skin
Lightweight hydration, that’s the name of the game for moisturizers suited for combination skin. Combination skin is typically characterized by an oily T-zone with patchy dryness. Finding a moisturizer that works for combination skin is an important task. A good one will help balance derma by reducing excessive oil while providing skin-quenching ingredients that deliver moisture around the clock. Hyaluronic acid is a hero for combination skin, so you’ll find it listed as a primary ingredient in many of the top moisturizers for combination skin that we’ve compiled here. It can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water, meaning it’s what we call on when intense, lasting hydration is mandatory, but a lightweight spin is needed. The skin-balancing lotions, creams, and gels you’ll find here are all suited to help you make the most of your combination skin, without relying on multiple products to get the job done.
Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer with Moringa and Papaya
An oil-free formula that reduces shine, clears pores, and delivers hardworking, lightweight hydration. It sounds like a tall order but, thanks to four types of hyaluronic acid attracting moisture for continuous hydration, it gets the job done. Moringa seed extract rids the skin of impurities to revitalize complexion, while papaya extract provides gradual and gentle exfoliation.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
This skin-balancing moisturizer will hydrate the most parched areas of combination skin with 2.3 times more moisture than it began with. Oil-derived squalane and glacial glycoprotein protect, strengthen, restore, and (of course) hydrate with long-term, lightweight moisture.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides
This luxurious cream is bolstered with six African oils and a ceramide complex that restores the skin’s moisture barrier, an important step in treating sensitized or compromised skin. It’s an ideal nighttime moisturizer, but its ability to soak into skin and deliver all-day hydration makes it just as prepared to take on a role as daytime moisturizer too. Just don’t forget the SPF.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Face & Neck Moisturizer for Combination Skin
The oil-free formula targets dry areas with moisture while controlling oil in the T-zone. Neutrogena’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive skin types.
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
Hyaluronic acid packs a major moisture hit, but shine won't be an issue. A matte finish helps eliminate shine in areas that are prone to excessive oil.
Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 – Combination/Oily
Broad spectrum SPF 15 paired with 48 hours of skin-hydrating benefits makes this a moisturizer with both immediate results and longer-term benefits (i.e. protecting against future damage).
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
It absorbs in a flash and the oil-free formula works like a primer under makeup. But, don’t be fooled, it’s a hydration workhorse delivering moisture on contact and locking it in for the long haul.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
One thing’s for certain: There’s an iconic Clinique moisturizer for every complexion. This one is well suited for every side of a combination skin type. Cucumber fruit extract, sunflower seed cake, and barley extract balance skin and help it retain hydration.
Lancôme Hydra Zen Gel Cream
When environmental aggressors wreak havoc on the skin, the lipid barrier will undoubtedly be under attack. When it becomes compromised, skin can become irritated, sensitive, and can’t hold on to moisture. Lancôme Hydra Zen Gel Cream will act as armor, protecting the moisture barrier while imparting lasting, skin-smoothing hydration.
Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Light+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme Oil-Free
Myth number one that this cream wants to clear up: Light formulas don’t bring as much hydration as the heavy hitters. False. This luxuriously hydrating, lightweight formula proves it. It will also firm, minimize pores, and control oil. Now that’s the combination-skin trifecta.