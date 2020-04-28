Skin-Balancing Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Lightweight hydration, that’s the name of the game for moisturizers suited for combination skin. Combination skin is typically characterized by an oily T-zone with patchy dryness. Finding a moisturizer that works for combination skin is an important task. A good one will help balance derma by reducing excessive oil while providing skin-quenching ingredients that deliver moisture around the clock. Hyaluronic acid is a hero for combination skin, so you’ll find it listed as a primary ingredient in many of the top moisturizers for combination skin that we’ve compiled here. It can hold a whopping 1,000 times its weight in water, meaning it’s what we call on when intense, lasting hydration is mandatory, but a lightweight spin is needed. The skin-balancing lotions, creams, and gels you’ll find here are all suited to help you make the most of your combination skin, without relying on multiple products to get the job done.